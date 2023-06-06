Influencer Andrew Tate accused of choking woman during non-consensual sex

A 30-year-old British woman has accused social media influencer Andrew Tate of choking her until she lost consciousness during a sexual encounter in 2014. The woman, who was 20 at the time, claims that the consensual act turned violent when Tate choked her and continued to have sex with her after she regained consciousness. Tate has denied the allegations, stating that he does not condone violence towards women and that all sexual acts he participated in were consensual.

The woman, referred to as Evie, met Tate in a Luton bar before he became an influencer with millions of followers. She described their first sexual encounter as consensual but claims that during a second meeting in late November or early December 2014, the situation turned violent. Evie alleges that Tate threatened her throughout the night, including threatening to kill her, and that the white part of one of her eyes had turned red the following day.

At the time, Evie did not report the incident to the police, as she did not realise she had been the victim of an alleged crime. It wasn’t until six years later, when discussing the incident with friends, that she began to think she had been sexually assaulted. Three people who know Evie have told her lawyers they are prepared to give evidence in court to support her claims.

Evie is one of four British women pursuing civil claims for damages against Tate, alleging they were victims of sexual violence between 2013 and 2016 when he was living in the UK. Tate and his brother, Tristan, were arrested at their Bucharest home in Romania in December 2022 on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The brothers deny these allegations and have been placed under house arrest following a ruling by a Romanian judge. No charges have been brought against them so far.

A spokesman for Tate said: “Andrew strongly encourages women who have experienced assault, in any form, to report it to the relevant authorities. He is saddened that a few opportunistic women who he has allegedly spent time with nearly a decade ago have decided to try and take advantage of his current situation. We will not be commenting any further on anyone’s alleged intention to pursue legal action unless such action is submitted to the authorities.”