Funeral held for girl, 12, after tragic Bournemouth sea incident

A 12-year-old girl, Sunnah Khan from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, who tragically died after being pulled from the sea in Bournemouth, has been laid to rest. The incident, which took place near Bournemouth Pier, involved 10 swimmers and resulted in the death of Sunnah and a 17-year-old boy from Southampton. Over 200 people attended Sunnah’s funeral, organized by High Wycombe Mosques on Saturday.

Both Sunnah and the teenage boy, who were not acquainted, suffered critical injuries during the incident. Dorset Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic event. Emergency services were called to the scene, filled with people enjoying their half-term holidays, shortly after 4:30pm.

Follow us on :













Eight other swimmers were rescued and treated on the beach. In response to the incident, the RNLI and Dorset Police have increased their presence along the seafront over the weekend. A previous police statement clarified that there was no physical contact with a jet ski or boat, and no one jumped from the pier during the incident.

A man in his 40s, who was on the water at the time, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He has since been released while inquiries continue.