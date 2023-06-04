Epsom Derby disrupted by animal rights protester, man charged

A 32-year-old man from Hackney, east London, has been charged with causing public nuisance after an animal rights protester disrupted the Epsom Derby on Saturday. The protester was quickly apprehended by police and security guards during the opening seconds of the prestigious race, which was not affected by the incident. Surrey Police confirmed that Ben Newman is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court today.

The Jockey Club, which runs the event, had been granted a court injunction prohibiting the group Animal Rising from disrupting the race. Despite this, the group had publicly threatened to stop the race, stating their aim was to raise awareness about animal rights.

Newman was among 31 individuals arrested in connection with the planned protests, including 12 on the racecourse grounds and 19 during a pre-emptive operation before the event began. Surrey Police also reported that two women were arrested after being “quickly detained moments before they were able to get on to the track”. Newman is the only protester facing charges so far, while the remaining 30 people have been released on bail pending further inquiries.