Elderly woman’s murder in Bournemouth prompts police investigation

Dorset Police have initiated a murder investigation following the tragic death of a woman believed to be in her 80s at a residence in Bournemouth. The police were alerted to concerns about the woman’s welfare at a property off Wick Lane in the Southbourne suburb of Bournemouth around 7pm on Saturday. Upon arrival with the ambulance service, the woman was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s family has been notified, and they are receiving support from the officers.

A man, also in his 80s and from Bournemouth, who is known to the deceased, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins from the Major Crime Investigation Team expressed his condolences, stating: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who has sadly died.”

He added that an investigation has been launched to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident, and urged anyone with information that could aid their enquiries to come forward. Jenkins also reassured residents that there would be an increased police presence in the area over the next few days, and officers are available to address any concerns or receive information from the public.