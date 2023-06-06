Elderly woman’s death prompts criminal probe into police escorting Duchess

A criminal investigation is underway following the tragic death of an 81-year-old woman who was struck by a police motorbike escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh. Helen Holland was hit at a junction in Earl’s Court, West London, on May 10. The police officer riding the vehicle is being investigated for offences, including causing death by dangerous driving, by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Holland suffered severe injuries in the crash, including multiple broken bones and significant internal injuries, leading to her death two weeks later. The officer is also being investigated for causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and potential gross misconduct. However, this does not necessarily mean that charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow.

IOPC Director Amanda Rowe emphasised the importance of a “thorough, independent investigation” to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. She added, “At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings.”

Buckingham Palace had previously stated that the duchess was “deeply saddened” by Holland’s death and had sent her “deepest condolences” to the family. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said that they were aware of the IOPC’s criminal investigation and continued to fully support their efforts to establish the facts around the incident. The officer involved is currently on restricted duties.