Elderly Bournemouth man arrested on suspicion of woman’s murder

Dorset Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman believed to be in her 80s at a residence in Bournemouth. The authorities were alerted to the situation at approximately 7pm on Saturday, after receiving a report expressing concern for the woman’s welfare at an address off Wick Lane in Southbourne, a suburb of Bournemouth. Upon arrival, police officers and ambulance services discovered the woman, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s family has been informed and is receiving support from the police.

A man in his 80s from Bournemouth, who is known to the deceased, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins from the Major Crime Investigation Team commented on the case, stating, “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who has sadly died. We have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

Detective Inspector Jenkins also urged anyone with information that may aid the investigation to come forward, adding, “I am keen to hear from anyone locally who may have information that may assist our enquiries.” He further mentioned that there would be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, and encouraged members of the public with information or concerns to approach the officers.