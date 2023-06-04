Boy, 9, seriously injured as zorb ball soars into air at Southport park

A nine-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after an inflatable zorb ball he was in was lifted into the air during a sudden gust of wind at Victoria Park in Southport, Merseyside. The incident occurred at around 2pm on Sunday during the Southport Food and Drink Festival. The boy was taken to the hospital by air ambulance and remains there for treatment. Another zorb ball containing a child was also lifted into the air, but the child was unharmed. Merseyside Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

A witness near the inflatable pool described the scene to Sky News: “There was a huge gust of wind out of nowhere, causing people’s umbrellas, drinks and plates to fly about, then the wind ramped up in a split second. One child was blown out of the pool and the second just flew up in the air at approximately 100ft (30m) and then landed heavy – we didn’t see him land, but we saw him fly up.” They added that the incident was “very very scary” and left onlookers “quite shook up.”

Sefton Council confirmed that an air ambulance was called to Victoria Park following the accident. First aid responders from St Johns Ambulance provided assistance before the arrival of other emergency services. A full health and safety inspection has been conducted at the Southport Food and Drink Festival, which remains open to the public. The council expressed their thoughts for those involved in the accident, wishing them a full recovery.