Malaysia targets 200 firms for 20,000 school leavers’ skills programme

The Malaysian government is targeting the participation of 200 companies in its Academy in Industry programme by the end of this year. The initiative aims to train 20,000 school leavers and equip them with the necessary skills to become skilled workers. Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli explained that the programme will provide Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school-leavers with 18 months of training, after which they will receive their level one Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM).

Rafizi Ramli highlighted the benefits of the programme, stating that it offers a more attractive alternative for young school leavers than pursuing higher education for another two or three years before entering the workforce. He said, “they can enter directly into the employment sector, continue studying and receive a certificate in the process, it is actually more in line with what the current generation wants.” The government is also expected to announce incentives for the programme in the coming weeks.

The Economy Minister shared that 10 companies would participate in the pilot project, which is being implemented through the Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC) and strategic partners of the programme. The pilot project will involve nine local companies and one multinational corporation, focusing on the automotive, semiconductor, food, aerospace, and palm oil manufacturing sectors.

To participate in the programme, companies must first be accredited in reskilling and upskilling. Rafizi Ramli emphasised the importance of ensuring that the training is appropriate, the scope of work is relevant to the certification, and that the companies have enough manpower to train the students.