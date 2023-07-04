Hotpot dinner explosion triggers safety warnings over gas canister use

Picture courtesy of Hotpot explosion TikTok.

In a shocking turn of events, a hotpot gathering came to an abrupt halt when a gas canister exploded, causing panic among a group of four Vietnamese men. Miraculously, despite the mayhem, no severe injuries were reported. The terrifying incident was captured on camera and posted on TikTok, rapidly spreading across social media platforms in both Thailand and Vietnam, attracting over 6 million views.

The young men were peacefully enjoying their meal at a well-known hotpot restaurant when, suddenly and inexplicably, the gas canister used for the hotpot stove malfunctioned, leading to a powerful explosion. Forced to scatter in all directions, the group was fortunate that none suffered severe injuries, Sanook reported.

As this video garnered attention, numerous online commenters quickly chimed in with opinions and warnings. Many stressed the importance of safety precautions when using gas canisters in restaurants, highlighting that if the canister’s lid opens independently, it’s a warning sign that there could be an explosion.

One valuable piece of advice underlined is not to use gas canisters for prolonged periods, typically more than one to two hours, due to the associated risks. Numerous discussions arose around risk awareness and the importance of adhering strictly to safety measures in food establishments involving such potentially dangerous equipment.

Meanwhile, there was also a sense of humour intertwined with the more serious warnings. Some users pointed out that even though the stove exploded, the hotpot remained intact, implying that maybe they could just continue with their meal, as the food didn’t spill. Furthermore, some found humour in a man who, unlike his sprinting friends, merely leaned to one side with an arm raised in protector while still clutching his cutlery, instigating a debate about whether the hotpot or the man was more unflappable.