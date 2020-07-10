Amnesty International says Myanmar bombing civilians | The Thaiger

Myanmar
Amnesty International says Myanmar bombing civilians
Myanmar is bombing its own people, according to Amnesty International. The human rights watchdog says it has evidence that indiscriminate airstrikes by Myanmar’s military, also known as the Tatmadaw, are killing civilians, including children, amid a worsening armed conflict in the country’s Rakhine and Chin States.
The attacks, and other serious human rights violations, are taking place in towns and villages where internet communication has been cut off for over a year. Locals have been kept in the dark over the threat of Covid-19 and denied information about humanitarian assistance. Rakhine State has been largely free of the coronavirus, but cases were on the rise in June.
Amnesty’s Asia-Pacific regional director says that whilst Myanmar authorities were urging people to stay at home to help stop Covid-19, in Rakhine and Chin states its military was burning down homes and killing civilians “in indiscriminate attacks that amount to war crimes”.
“Despite mounting international pressure on the military’s operations in the area, including at the International Court of Justice, the shocking testimonies we have collected shows just how deep impunity continues to run within Myanmar military ranks.”
In May and June, Amnesty interviewed more than 20 ethnic Rakhine and Chin villagers affected by military operations, which included airstrikes and shelling; analysed satellite images of burned villages, and verified video footage showing violations by the Burmese military.
The conflict has escalated since the January 4 2019 attack by the Arakan Army, an ethnic Rakhine armed group, against several police posts in northern Rakhine State. The incident prompted a retaliatory order to ‘crush’ the AA and marked a turning point in the escalation of the conflict, which has since displaced tens of thousands. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights estimates that in recent days an additional 10,000 people fled their homes as a result of heavy fighting and warnings of advancing military operations.
Myanmar officially labelled the AA an unlawful organization on March 23. Fighting surged between March and May, while Myanmar also faced its first Covid-19 cases. More than 30 civilians were killed or injured in May alone, according to the UN. The victims were predominantly from Buddhist and Christian ethnic minorities, though media reports have also documented violations against Rohingya civilians.
The military’s airpower has inflicted immense damage and human suffering. Soldiers also appear to regularly confiscate or destroy civilian property and commandeer monasteries as bases. Amnesty documented the use and confiscation of civilian property by soldiers in Rakhine State and northern Shan State in 2019.
Residents say soldiers took rice, firewood, blankets and clothes, mobile phones and personal documents, gold bracelets, and necklaces. Livestock was slaughtered or taken. Myanmar soldiers also knocked down doors, broke windows, and damaged small Buddhist shrines kept at home.
Amnesty also documented incidents of the burning or destruction of villages in different townships in Rakhine and Chin States. Satellite imagery of several affected villages shows widescale burning consistent with Myanmar military tactics. The military and the AA have blamed each other for the burning.
They say they have not been able to document operations and abuses by the Arakan Army in the reporting period due to Covid-19 travel restrictions and limited access to affected areas and witnesses. But reports suggest the army has continued a pattern of abuses previously documented including endangering the lives of civilians during attacks, intimidation of local communities, and arbitrary deprivation of liberty.
SOURCE: Amnesty InternationalKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
5 year old Burmese girl raped, murdered in Tak
Villagers in the north western Tak province were shocked yesterday by reports of the rape and murder of a 5 year old Burmese girl. Her body was discovered in a forest in Mae Sot district. Police went to Muhajireen community in Mae Sot after being notified of the crime. They found the girl’s body, her hands and legs bound with rope and her clothes torn.
It’s was assumed the girl was raped and murdered. 3 suspects have been arrested while authorities await forensic test results. Mae Sot Hospital has confirmed the girl suffered internal injuries and bleeding. Doctors also found a piece of cloth stuffed in her mouth.
The community of about 100 residents were horrified by the news. They say the girl went missing at around 7pm on Friday and was found the next morning.
Witnesses claimed that they saw a man take the girl away while she was playing alone in the yard. He reportedly returned alone. It was later revealed the man had previously been convicted for rape and imprisoned for 7 years when he lived across the border in Myanmar.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Myanmar
113 bodies recovered in Myanmar jade mine mudslide
At least 113 are dead after a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar. The Myanmar Fire Services Department says that the incident took place early today in the jade-rich Hpakant district of the northern Kachin state after a heavy rainfall. Photos in the post showed a search and rescue team wading through a valley apparently flooded by the mudslide.
“The jade miners were smothered by a wave of mud. A total of 113 bodies have been found so far.”
“Now we recovered more than 100 bodies,” a local official with the information ministry told Reuters by phone, “Other bodies are in the mud. The numbers are going to rise.”
Fatal landslides are common in the poorly regulated mines of Hpakant, the victims often from impoverished communities who risk their lives hunting the translucent green gemstone.
A 38 year old miner who witnessed the incident says he spotted a tall pile of waste that appeared to be on the verge of collapse and was about to take a picture when people began shouting “Run, run!”
“Within a minute, all the people at the bottom of the hill just disappeared. I feel empty in my heart. I still have goose bumps… There were people stuck in the mud shouting for help but no one could help them.”
Aung San Suu Kyi’s government promised to clean up the industry when it took power in 2016, but activists say little has changed.
Official sales of jade in Myanmar were worth $750 million US dollars (23.3 billion baht) in 2016-2017, according to data published by the government. Experts say the true value of the industry, which mainly exports to China, is much larger.
Northern Myanmar’s abundant natural resources – including jade, timber, gold and amber – have also helped finance both sides of a decades long civil war between ethnic Kachin and the military. The fight to control the mines and the money they bring frequently traps locals in the middle.
SOURCE: Al Jazeera | NewsvoiceKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Billions in illicit drugs burned in Thailand and Myanmar
In a joint operation, authorities in Thailand and Myanmar destroyed 25 tonnes of illicit drugs valued at more than 62 billion baht (US$2 billion) in Ayutthaya and Yangon. The move comes as drug cartels in the Golden Triangle boost supplies and seek new channels of distribution. The Golden Triangle, where Laos, northern Myanmar and Thailand meet, has been a hub of illicit drug traffic for decades. Authorities say production there is now taking place on an industrial scale.
In Ayutthaya, about 80 kilometres north of Bangkok, Thai authorities marked International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with a mass burning of drugs. Police guarded boxes of drugs unloaded from trucks while bricks of heroin and bags stuffed with methamphetamine pills, known as “yaba,” were thrown into dumpsters for incineration. In Yangon, meanwhile, plumes of black smoke filled the sky as sacks full of drugs were set ablaze. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.
Thai authorities say Covid-19 travel restrictions and checkpoints helped reduce smuggling, but the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said last month that the trade continues to thrive. Thailand’s deputy national police chief says drug criminals are getting more creative, and the internet is becoming a growing outlet for the illicit drug trade.
“Our children are making the wrong decision to order narcotic drugs online. And the dealers send the drugs to them.”
Rising heroin use among young people is among several worrying trends. Though opium cultivation and heroin refining have dropped, methamphetamine production in Myanmar’s northern regions has increased dramatically, with armed ethnic groups collaborating with organised crime elements. Thailand is used mainly as a conduit and distribution point, with some drugs sold domestically, but most smuggled onward.
Jeremy Douglas, the UNODC regional representative, says online drug sales represent a worrying trend, with an oversupply of meth pushing prices down and adding to more drug abuse.
“Above all we are looking now at an increase in drug availability. Very dangerous. Frankly speaking, Myanmar has become the transit place of narcotic drug distribution to Europe and Asia.”
SOURCE: ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand’s controversial health minister apologises for not wearing face mask
Thai Airways creates “survival team”
Two-car collision in Pattaya as flying plastic bag obscures driver’s vision
Man high on yaba tries to stab family after not sleeping for 6 days
Not bowing to tradition – School group demands end of prostration
Covid-19 UPDATE: Friday, July 10
Amnesty International says Myanmar bombing civilians
Teacher made to apologise after forcing student to undergo “ugly” haircut
Desperate Thais stuck in the UK make plea to return home
State quarantine for Thais entering Singapore, while harder hit nations get a pass
US delegation arrives, submits to Covid-19 screening
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
Separate tragedies across the nation
Blaze destroys part of historic Si Ayutthaya temple
Guinean man held for alleged rape of a minor in Bangkok
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Two years ago – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
Visa amnesty extension for foreigners “being considered”
Alcohol bans tomorrow and Monday in Thailand
Finalised “travel bubble” list to be submitted to CCSA
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Thailand growing more expensive for expats
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
Thailand gets quarantine “red light” from UK, “green light” from EU
PETA reveals ‘abused’ monkeys used to pick coconuts in Thailand
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
Bangkok’s shopping malls struggle under tourist ban, fierce competition
90 minute Covid-19 test at BKK being tested
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats2 days ago
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
- Education3 days ago
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand to welcome 1,700 medical tourists starting this month
- Crime3 days ago
Russian woman denies murdering daughter, claims husband made her do it
- Pattaya2 days ago
Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl