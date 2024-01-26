Phuket to address traffic woes with AI control systems

Phuket is gearing up to address its ongoing traffic congestion through the implementation of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) traffic control systems. The announcement came from Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat, who is hopeful that technological advancements can bring about a noticeable change in the island’s traffic flow.

Patong Police, in their ongoing effort to regulate traffic, continue to enforce stringent measures against illegal parking. Their campaign, aimed at clearing the roads of unlawfully parked vehicles, is showing no signs of slowing down.

Simultaneously, Phuket City Mayor, Saroj Angkanapilas, has been actively engaging with residents to gather their feedback and suggestions on the parking situation in the city. A recent public meeting led by the Mayor focused on addressing parking issues at the old Daeng Plaza on Phuket Road, situated in the heart of Phuket Town’s commercial district.

The outcome of this meeting, which was attended by 124 residents, suggested a preliminary design to accommodate parking for 161 cars, four taxis, 45 motorbikes, three passenger vans, and eight-passenger buses. A provision for two parking spaces for the disabled was also included in the plan.

Mayor Saroj emphasised the necessity to undertake comprehensive studies to tackle the lack of parking spots, particularly in Phuket Old Town. He expressed his concern for the daily inconvenience faced by residents and the potential negative impact on the island’s tourism image.

The specifics of the AI systems to be implemented were not disclosed at the Phuket Provincial Road Safety Administration Center committee meeting, held at the Phuket Provincial Hall. The committee meeting was attended by notable figures including Phuket Vice Governor Sattha Thongkham and Udomphon Kan, Director of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

New year holidays

The meeting also featured a presentation on the results of the Road and Marine Accident Prevention and Reduction Operations Center during the new year holidays, also known as the Seven Days of Danger for New Year 2024. The presentation encompassed a summary of law enforcement during this period and an analysis of the causes of road accidents. However, the details of these results were not made public.

The committee was also briefed on the escalating traffic situation on secondary roads and the ongoing efforts to control and organise rental car operators in the area. Other discussions included the effectiveness of the Wearing a Helmet 100% campaign, efforts to prevent people from riding motorbikes through underpasses and managing traffic congestion at U-turn points on Route 402, also known as Thepkrasattri Road.

As Phuket embarks on this journey to alleviate its traffic woes through AI technology and stringent traffic regulations, the island stands as a testament to the synergy of tradition and technology, striving to offer both residents and tourists a seamless and enjoyable experience, reported Phuket News.