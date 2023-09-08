Tuk-tuk tiff takes a toll: Driver’s wallet lighter after spat with Indian tourists

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News.

An incident in Patong involving an altercation between a tuk tuk taxi driver and his Indian passengers concluded with the driver being fined 500 baht. This news comes from the Patong Police, who shared with the Phuket Express that a dashcam video capturing the disagreement had circulated on social media platforms earlier this week.

The video seemingly depicts a group of taxi drivers engaged in a heated exchange with several foreign tourists on Patong Street. A driver, who later was identified as the tuk tuk taxi driver, is visibly seen assaulting one of the Indian tourists with a punch to the face.

The Patong Police, upon further inspection of the incident, discovered that the tuk tuk taxi driver had been tasked with transporting five Indian tourists from Bangla Road in Patong back to their accommodation. However, on reaching the hotel, the taxi fare sparked an intense verbal spat. The disagreement soon spiralled out of control, causing a scene on the road and disrupting the peace for other road users.

The tuk tuk taxi driver, identified only by his first name, Chitnapong, was apprehended following the incident. He was charged with causing a public nuisance and was handed a fine of 500 baht. In addition, he was counselled on the importance of treating tourists with respect, to which Chitnapong pledged his commitment.

The Indian tourists involved in the incident have chosen to remain silent on the matter, declining any interaction with the media or issuing a public statement.

In related news, a rivalry between two tuk tuk drivers escalated to violence today when one of the drivers was shot in the stomach and thigh near the entrance of Bangla Road in Phuket. The incident occurred in the vicinity of TaiPan Nightclub, situated on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Road, about 700 metres from Patong Police Station. To read more about the story click HERE.

