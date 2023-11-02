RTP police chief Torsak Sukvimol’s surprise visit: Tracking cases in southern Thailand

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News.

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) Commissioner General made an official visit to the Pattani Provincial Police Station at 4.30pm on October 31. The purpose of Torsak Sukvimol’s visit was to inspect and track the progress of key cases in Pattani. He was received cordially by the chiefs of the 16 police stations in Pattani and other concerned police officers from Songkhla and Narathiwat.

During his visit, Torsak convened a meeting to discuss the ongoing significant cases, offering guidelines on how to investigate various cases to the local police officers. His primary focus was on the issues of terrorist violence in the southern border area.

In an attempt to mitigate these issues, a proactive measure dubbed “Understanding, Reaching, Developing” was employed. This measure involves cooperation from religious leaders, local leaders, and community leaders in Pattani.

Torsak stressed the importance of police station chiefs taking into consideration the well-being of their subordinates, encouraging them to lead with care and dedication. He asserted that the officers’ well-being should be a priority, as their tireless efforts are what keep the local community safe.

Later that day, at 8.40pm, Torsak proceeded to the Tha Sap checkpoint in Mueang, Yala. Here, he inspected the site and provided various support items as an aid to the stationed police officers. This gesture was seen as a morale booster, offering encouragement to the officers who tirelessly work to maintain peace and order, reported Pattaya News.

Torsak’s actions are indicative of the proactive role the RTP is taking to resolve issues and foster a sense of unity and cooperation among the police force. His visit served as a reminder of the unyielding efforts of our law enforcement officers, their commitment to justice, and the importance of their welfare.

