Fireworks fiasco: Narathiwat warehouse woes lead to married Thai culprits

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News.

In the aftermath of the harrowing fireworks explosion in Narathiwat province on Saturday, a disaster which resulted in 12 fatalities and left 121 people wounded, local authorities were quick to establish the identities of those accountable for the fire on Saturday, July 29. They identified Sompong Na Kul and Piyanut Puengworawat, a married couple, as the proprietors of the warehouse responsible for the catastrophic incident.

The couple initially managed a shop christened Weerawat Panit in Muno subdistrict. The shop’s merchandise predominantly comprised farming equipment and kitchenware. This information was revealed by Provincial Police Region 9 Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Nanthadet Yoinual, reported Pattaya News.

As the narrative unfolded, it was found that the couple had subsequently repurposed the shop into a warehouse. It was at this point, according to Pol. Lt. Gen. Nanthadet’s disclosures, that they began to amass a substantial stockpile of fireworks.

Based on the evidence gathered from investigations, which included the observation of deep holes present on the premises, it was believed that over 1,000 kilograms of fireworks were stocked in the warehouse contrary to legal directives.

In light of the dismaying event, Sompong and Piyanut bravely approached the police with their decision to surrender today. However, Pol. Lt. Gen. Nanthadet warned the couple that if they reneged on their declared intention to turn themselves in, an immediate arrest warrant would be issued against them.

Follow us on :













More insights into the case came from Sungai Kolok District Assistant Chief, Suchart Kijakarn. He confirmed that the couple had indeed obtained the necessary authorisation to construct and operate the warehouse. However, they had not been transparent about the nature of goods they planned to store there during the initial approval process.

The warehouse, post approval, rapidly metamorphosed into a storage facility hosting an eclectic plethora of fireworks. This crucial insight cast a new light on the degree of accountability the couple had towards the tragic incident which unfolded and the grave consequences that ensued.