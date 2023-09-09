Pattaya hosts educational E-Sports tournament for high schoolers

Picture courtesy of OPT NEWS

An electrifying E-Sports tournament for high school students took place yesterday in Pattaya City. The event was a collaborative endeavour by the Department of Cultural Promotion, Sripatum University, and the city itself. The competition, hosted at Mueang Pattaya 11 School, brought together the excitement of competitive video gaming, otherwise known as E-Sports, with the thrill of competition.

As the digital equivalent of traditional sports, E-Sports tournaments revolve around players showcasing their prowess and strategic thinking within an immersive, virtual arena. The tournament was much more than a gaming event; it was an educational experience that combined competitive spirit with the joy of learning.

According to the chairman of the Department of Cultural Promotion, it was designed to give students a platform to learn, compete, and enjoy, reported The Pattaya News.

To ensure a comprehensive experience, the organisers went beyond the E-Sports tournament. They arranged a series of seminars and workshops, underscoring the rising significance of gaming in today’s digital age. These sessions aimed to educate students about the landscape of E-Sports, its potential for growth, and the opportunities it presents for enthusiastic gamers.

The successful execution of the tournament was the result of a collaborative effort between Pattaya City, the Department of Cultural Promotion, and Sripatum University. The synergy of these three entities was instrumental in orchestrating an event that was not just about video gaming, but also about fostering a spirit of competition, learning and enjoyment amongst high school students.

In 2019, Bangkok’s SHOW DC added to its reputation as a state-of-the-art lifestyle and entertainment destination with the introduction of Thailand’s first physical E-sports tournament centre. The centre is the largest in Southeast Asia.

Originating in Japan, HADO is the world’s first physical, augmented reality technology, and FoodYum Company introduced the new phenomenon to Thailand at SHOW DC in the Rama 9 area of Bangkok.

