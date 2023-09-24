Pattaya bar worker severely electrocuted by faulty light pole

Picture courtesy of หลังคาแดงตีแผ่ Facebook

A terrifying incident occurred in Pattaya early this morning when a 25 year old female bar worker received a severe electric shock from a light pole. The potentially life-threatening situation unfolded on Third Road in South Pattaya, in front of a fitness centre. It was roughly around 5.30am today when the emergency responders rushed to the scene.

Upon their arrival, they found a visibly distressed Patchanicha Munpen lying on a footpath, surrounded by her friends. Immediate life-saving CPR was performed before she was swiftly transported to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital. The injuries she sustained from the electric shock were described as severe by the rescuers.

Patchanicha’s friend, 31 year old Omjai Chaisaeng, was with her at the time of the incident. Omjai revealed that they were returning home from work, but due to Patchanicha’s intoxicated state, she was assisting her.

Patchanicha, who was walking ahead with other friends, reportedly leaned on a metal light pole on the footpath and immediately suffered the shock. She lost consciousness soon after, reported The Pattaya News.

The rescuers performed an initial inspection of the light pole. They found a loose wire wrapped haphazardly with plastic tape, suggesting improper insulation. The rescue team quickly repaired the wire and planned to inform the appropriate authorities to ensure a comprehensive repair to prevent future accidents.

The current condition of Patchanicha remains unknown at the time of reporting. No information regarding the city’s response or action taken concerning the incident has been revealed. This incident, however, isn’t an isolated one. There have previously been issues with faulty electric or lighting poles in Pattaya.

A week ago, a pregnant Thai woman and her American husband demanded compensation after the couple and their son were electrocuted while bathing in a luxury hotel jacuzzi in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri province.

Follow us on :













The woman is also concerned about the effect of the electric shock on her unborn baby. To read more click HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.