WHO praises Thai cuisine for trans-fat removal

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently hailed Thailand‘s efforts in eliminating trans fat in its cuisine, placing the country alongside Denmark, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, and Poland.

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) luminary, Dr Narong Aphikulwanit, stated that the FDA’s commitment to vanquish trans fats has earned the country a top-tier accolade, which is a testament to their unwavering dedication to public health.

According to the WHO, trans fats are culinary culprits linked to coronary heart disease and premature death. These sneaky adversaries often lurk in baked delights, pre-packaged snacks, and various cooking oils — ubiquitous in kitchens, restaurants, and bustling street food stalls.

Thailand’s FDA initiated their trans-fat offensive back in 2017, implementing a stringent regimen to safeguard citizens. The arsenal includes an outright ban on trans-fat production, fortified by regulations prohibiting its sale and import. This culinary crusade is bolstered by an unrelenting education campaign, enlightening consumers on the insidious dangers of trans fats, reported Pattaya Mail.

“Our multifaceted strategy ensures not only the elimination of trans fats but also empowers the public with knowledge to make healthier choices.”

