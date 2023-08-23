Unconscious decision: MFP MP faints during Thailand’s PM selection

Photo via Facebook/ อานุภาพ ลิขิตอำนวยชัย สส สมุทรสงคราม-พรรคก้าวไกล

Move Forward Party (MFP) MP Arnuparp Likhitamnuaychai stunned yesterday’s Parliament meeting to select Thailand’s new prime minister after he lost consciousness during the voting process. The MP is reportedly in stable condition but remains in hospital.

The incident occurred when during the alphabetical process to vote for the new PM. A group of MPs sitting in the MFP area requested an abrupt pause as one of their colleagues had collapsed. He was later identified as 44 year old Arnuparp, who was wearing a black suit and orange tie.

MFP MPs requested the Deputy Parliament President, Pornphet Wichitchonchai, to pause the PM selection and urged reporters and photographers in Parliament to leave the room and not take pictures of Arnuparp’s distressing moment.

Some MPs sought assistance from MPs who were doctors. MFP MPs then asked the relevant departments to coordinate with the medical emergency team in Parliament before Arnuparp was successfully transferred to Vajita Hospital.

At that time, the vote was about to end. There were only 10 National Assembly members left to cast their vote and Auparp had voiced his opinion already before the incident. After the initial crisis was addressed, the PM selection then continued allowing the last 10 members to cast their votes which ended at 5.30pm.

MFP MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn revealed to the public that he visited the hospital to check on Arnuparp. Arnuparp was safe but still needed close care from the medical professionals.

To reassure his concerned supporters, Arnuparp himself posted an image on Facebook confirming his safety.

“I am safe. Just transitioning from my home bed to a hospital bed. I need some rest. Thank you to everyone for your concern.”

Follow us on :













Many supporters offered words of encouragement and wished him a swift recovery. Although the specific cause of his collapse was not disclosed in the post, speculations suggest it could be attributed to hypotension.