Thailand to host influential IDF World Diabetes Congress 2025

Image by Volodymyr Bushmelov from Getty Images

In a breakthrough for the medical fraternity of Southeast Asia, Thailand has won the privilege to play host to the preeminent “IDF World Diabetes Congress 2025”. This will be the first time a nation from this region has been chosen as the venue.

The event is projected to draw in approximately 10,000 international participants, generating an economic windfall surpassing 420 million baht. This significant announcement not only elevates Thailand’s global standing but re-emphasises its ambition of emerging as an international medical hub.

Yesterday, Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, the President of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), elaborated on how TCEB collaborated with the Diabetes Association of Thailand under the royal patronage of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, to secure the hosting rights for this prestigious conference on diabetes. He stated, “This is a great opportunity for Thailand to host a world-class medical conference on diabetes”. Furthermore, he emphasized how the event not only provides a meaningful platform for both the Thai government and private sectors to collaborate but also signifies a strong support system for the successful execution of this event. Slated for April 7-10, 2025, the venue will be the renowned Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Center (Bitec).

Akhtar Hussain, who holds the office of the President of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), outlined the objective of the congress. “The idea is to create a global platform that increases the level of focus, recognition, and resources dedicated to diabetes” he stated. The congress is also intended to champion a higher degree of collaborative effort and political actions that are necessary to escalate diabetes-related issues to sit at the top of the global health agenda. This, in turn, could drastically uplift the quality of life for those living with diabetes and those at risk.

In light of this development, Dr Narong Saiwong, the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), pointed out the growing concern for diabetes in the country. With approximately 300,000 new cases getting diagnosed each year, the issue is more urgent than ever. Citing a 2022 study, he mentioned that out of 3.3 million patients registered at medical facilities operating under the MoPH, a mere 29% were able to control their blood sugar levels. He cautioned that failure in receiving proper treatment according to standard guidelines could result in dire complications like disability or premature death. This not only affects the patients but also their families and, thereby, the society as a whole, reports Bangkok Post.