Thailand Privilege Card targets luxury long-term residency market with rebranding

The Thailand Privilege Card (TPC) has adopted a fresh approach to attract high-end foreign residents who seek extended stays. Managed by the Thailand Elite Card Project under the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), TPC has undergone rebranding, introducing a new logo, redesigned uniforms, and innovative card formats across four tailored packages to suit various global lifestyles.

Over two decades, TPC has steadily grown, generating revenue exceeding 50 billion Thai baht and amassing a membership of over 31,500 individuals. The leadership plans to maintain this growth by targeting luxury tourists and expanding into existing and potential new markets.

Manatase Annawat, President of Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd., highlighted the company’s progress and future goals.

“We’ve continuously adapted our services to meet the evolving needs of international residents in Thailand. Our approach, offering visa privileges, airport services, and lifestyle privileges, has led to a 210% revenue growth from 2022, with a 7,500 billion baht income in 2023.”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the company introduced a substantial rebranding, shifting from Thailand Elite Card to Thailand Privilege Card. The enhanced offering encompasses extensive airport privileges, enriched travel experiences, leisure activities, accommodations, and business investment opportunities.

“Our main targets include frequent international visitors, affluent investors, workcation/digital nomads, expats in Thailand, and retirees. We’re aiming to expand to key markets such as China, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, South Korea, and European Union countries. We’re also exploring emerging markets like India and GCC region countries, including Saudi Arabia.”

The revamped TPC aligns with the ‘More Choices More Freedom’ concept, offering four card packages—RESERVE, DIAMOND, PLATINUM, and GOLD—each with diverse benefits and Privilege Points for exclusive rewards.

Going beyond typical airport services, the card provides premium advantages for the entire stay, including airport assistance, lounge access, limousine transfers, and multilingual personal liaisons.

TPC is partnering with various tourism sectors to offer comprehensive services and generate revenue for businesses that cater to varied lifestyles, offering exclusive privileges in travel, leisure, well-being, and wealth management.

This shift towards foreign long-term residents is expected to inject over 10 billion baht into Thailand’s economy, enhancing TPC’s global market presence.

