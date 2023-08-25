Monkey free certification launched in Thailand for coconut products amid Peta allegations

Photo courtesy of livekindly.com

Striving to counter allegations of animal cruelty, the Department of Agriculture in Thailand has announced the launch of a new certification system, Monkey Free Plus (MFP), for coconut products not harvested by monkeys. This move comes in response to claims put forward by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta), which has negatively impacted the export of Thai coconuts and related products to the United States, Canada, Europe, and other markets. These revelations were shared by the department’s director-general, Rapibhat Chandarasrivongs.

In July, a consortium of coconut milk producers implored the government to respond to these allegations and hire a lobbyist to protect the industry’s interests. These appeals were triggered by accusations claiming the mistreatment of monkeys used in Thailand’s coconut harvesting process.

Peta had posted a tweet stating, “Reminder that if you see ‘Thai’ or ‘Thailand’ on a can of coconut milk, leave it on the shelf. The Thai coconut industry kidnaps countless monkeys as babies & later forces them to pick coconuts.”

An industry insider revealed that Peta’s allegations, initially made in July 2020 and subsequently resurfacing in November of the same year and again mid-this year, have tarnished the reputation of Thailand’s coconut industry.

With the new monkey-free certification system, consumers will be able to trace the origins of the coconuts used in the registered products, according to Rapibhat. The details of the certification process will be formally announced in the Royal Gazette, reported Bangkok Post.

In the early stages, the department will collaborate with the private sector to encourage coconut growers to get their crops certified. “The label will be promoted along with the existing Good Agricultural Practice [GAP] guideline in an attempt to help coconut growers meet modern industry standards,” stated Rapibhat.

One month ago, Western retailers initiated a widespread boycott, removing Thai coconut products from their shelves. The move came in response to allegations that the coconuts were harvested by monkeys subjected to alleged ‘abuse’ for coconut picking training. Read more HERE.

