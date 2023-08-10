Thai woman seeks online help after Satanic relationship turns violent

Photo via MGR Online

A distressing tale of abuse and threat came to light when a young Thai woman turned to the online community for assistance through a Facebook livestream. In her broadcast, she recounted the harrowing experience of being physically assaulted by her Satanist boyfriend following a visit to a fortune teller. The situation escalated to a point where the man even threatened her life, even if they were to end the relationship under the watchful eyes of the police.

The 22 year old victim, Thakantida, took to Facebook on August 8 to share her traumatic experience with the public. She revealed that her 20 year old boyfriend, Kritsanat, not only subjected her to physical abuse but also confined her within a bedroom in his parent’s house located in the central province of Nakhon Sawan.

This incident wasn’t the first occurrence of violence in their relationship. However, Thakantida felt unable to pursue legal action against Kritsanat due to his menacing threats. She reached out to the livestream viewers for advice on how to extricate herself from this toxic situation.

Following the broadcast, Thakantida spoke to Channel 3, offering further insight into her ordeal after her story garnered significant attention within the Thai community. She disclosed the timeline of her two-year-long relationship with Kritsanat, sharing that although they had a child together, they were not officially married.

Thakantida delved into the disturbing details, revealing that Kritsanat’s violent outbursts often coincided with her visits to fortune tellers. Kritsanat’s self-professed satanic beliefs clashed with Thakantida’s spiritual interests, leading to conflicts. The most recent attack stemmed from a dispute related to a fortune teller.

According to Thakantida, Kritsanat forbade her from consulting fortune tellers, a promise she secretly broke. Upon discovering this, he subjected her to physical abuse within his home. Thakantida sought help from Kritsanat’s parents, but they not only ignored her pleas but also blamed her for attempting to exploit their son for money.

As the sole breadwinner for her family, Thakantida supported herself and her daughter by selling goods online. Recounting the horrifying event, Thakantida mentioned how Kritsanat repeatedly slapped her and then confined her in a bedroom before leaving to meet friends. She managed to escape, seeking refuge at her family’s home before proceeding to file a complaint against Kritsanat at Mueang Nakhon Sawan Police Station.

Kritsanat, accompanied by his father, presented himself at the police station, admitting his violent actions. However, he attempted to justify them by suggesting such behaviour was typical in a boyfriend-girlfriend dynamic. After police intervention, an agreement was reached for the couple to separate. Thakantida would gain custody of their daughter, while Kritsanat agreed to provide monthly financial support of 5,000 baht.

Regrettably, the ordeal did not end there. Thakantida revealed that Kritsanat continued his threats even after the breakup. The situation escalated to a point where he menacingly messaged her via the LINE application, insinuating harm towards her father. Despite her efforts to involve the police by providing screenshots of the conversation, Kritsanat appeared undeterred, citing his father’s influence as a shield from consequences.

As the case remains unresolved by the police, Thakantida decided to withhold further details from the media due to concerns for her safety. Despite this, she expressed hope that the official agreement to break up and keep their distance would mark the conclusion of this troubling chapter.