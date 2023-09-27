Fallen hero remembered: Late narcotics officer posthumously promoted in royal tribute

Photo: Sarene BKK by Flickr.

The late narcotics officer, Veerawat Kamdee, was posthumously honoured in a royal funeral ceremony. Veerwat, who lost his life in a shootout with a drug trafficking gang on September 19, was posthumously promoted to the rank of Police Lieutenant Colonel.

The ceremony took place at Mengrai Maharaj Temple in Chiang Rai and was presided over by Police Lieutenant General Prachuap Wongsuk, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP).

The commemorated officer lost his life in a narcotics operation alongside a roadside on the Chiang Rai-Wiang Chai route. The suspects resisted arrest, leading to a deadly confrontation. This brave act of Veerawat has been deeply acknowledged with the highest honours.

The funeral ceremony, organised by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, was a dignified affair, featuring a gun salute, folding of the national flag, and the presentation of the flag to Veerawat’s widow. Memorial pins were also distributed to attendees, and Veerawat’s name will be inscribed on the monument to brave police officers at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

Due to being posthumously promoted to Police Lieutenant Colonel, the deceased officer’s family will receive benefits and welfare assistance. Police Lieutenant General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the Commissioner of the RTP, pledged to provide the utmost care and support to the bereaved family. He also extended his condolences and moral support to them.

Veerawat’s descendants will have the opportunity to serve in the police force once they complete their bachelor’s degree. This gesture is a symbol of the RTP’s commitment to honouring the sacrifices made by its brave officers.

In related news, a drug trafficking bust by Bangkok Metropolitan Police (BMP) apprehended a Nigerian man involved in the possession and sale of cocaine, following a tip-off about his activities in the Rama 9 area of the capital.

Follow us on :













The BMP apprehended the Nigerian man, Chiemela Solomon Onu, for possessing and selling cocaine. The arrest took place at a condominium in the Rama 9 area today, following a tip-off about a foreign national involved in drug trafficking. Read more of this story HERE

Follow more of Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.