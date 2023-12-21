Thai man arrested after failing to call on his invisible powers before robbery

Photo via SiamRath

Police arrested a Thai man for repeated thefts in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat after he failed to invoke invisible powers before the robbery, and his theft showed on the CCTV footage.

Several victims filed theft complaints with the Tham Phannara and Phra Saeng Police Stations in Nakhon Si Thammarat. Officers checked security cameras at each scene until they identified the thief as a 22 year old Thai man named Kritsada Tapi.

CCTV footage showed Kritsada standing outside the target house praying for something. Officers and the victims believed that Kritsada was confident he had the power of the invisible and invoked his ability before the robbery to avoid arrest.

Officers successfully tracked down Kritsada yesterday, December 20. The thief was hiding in a small cottage on a rubber plantation in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Tham Phannara district. Police raided the hut while Kritsada was asleep.

During the questioning, Kritsada confessed that he hid the stolen property in another cottage three kilometres away. Officers then searched inside the cottage and found many stolen items there including 200 amulets, 16 necklaces with Bhudhist amulets, cash in both Thai and foreign currency, 2 watches, mobile phones, and several women’s shoulder bags.

Kritsada confessed that he repeatedly stole from residences in the Phra Saeng and Tham Phannara districts of Nakhon Si Thammarat and committed the crime alone.

Kritsada also showed police the video of him chanting to call supernatural powers to the police. He said he did this every time before the robbery and believed it had helped him evade arrest many times.

According to the police, Kritsada was previously imprisoned for the thefts, which took place between 2018 and 2020. He was released this year and repeated his crime in the same area.

Kritsada faces imprisonment of up to five years and a fine from 20,000 to 100,000 baht for committing theft at night according to Section 335 of the Criminal Law.

Kritsada is not the very first Thai thief who is confident in his invisible ability. Another Thai man was arrested in August of this year after stealing a charity boa from a temple in the central province of Chachooengsao.

Believing in his power, the man took off his clothes, prayed to become invisible, and entered the temple naked to steal the item. Unexpectedly, all his actions were recorded by a security camera at the temple.