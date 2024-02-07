Thai gold market opens with steady prices at 34,700 baht

The Gold Traders Association (GTA) today announced the Thai gold market’s opening prices, which remained steady compared to yesterday’s close. Ornamental gold was quoted at 34,700 baht per baht weight today.

According to the GTA’s morning update, the price of gold bars, which contain 96.5% pure gold, was set at a buying rate of 34,100 baht per baht weight and a selling rate of 34,200 baht.

In detail, the purchase price for ornamental gold, which also holds 96.5% purity, was listed at 33,488.44 baht per baht weight. Sellers, meanwhile, were asking for 34,700 baht for the same. This price stability is notable in light of movements in the global market, where the Gold Spot price stood at US$2,035.00 per ounce.

Gold, a precious metal that has long been a benchmark for wealth and economic stability, often sees its value influenced by various global factors including economic policies, market demand, and geopolitical tensions. In Thailand, the GTA plays a pivotal role in setting daily gold prices, which are closely watched by both investors and the general public.

The opening gold prices on this day serve as a standard for transactions within the country’s gold markets, affecting both traders and individual customers. The gold trade in Thailand is not only a business for many but also a cultural phenomenon, with gold often being bought as a form of savings or for auspicious occasions such as weddings.

It’s important to note that the price of gold can fluctuate throughout the day, and the figures reported in the morning may see adjustments as the market reacts to ongoing economic developments. Investors and consumers alike are advised to keep abreast of these changes, which are promptly updated by the GTA and other financial news outlets.

The stability in the local gold prices amidst a vibrant global market underscores the cautious approach of investors who may be waiting for clearer signals before making significant moves. The local market’s steadiness provides a contrast to the often volatile international gold prices, reflecting a degree of resilience and measured confidence among Thai traders and consumers.

As the day progresses, market participants will be observed for any potential shifts in the global economic landscape that could impact gold prices. The GTA‘s subsequent announcements will be crucial for those looking to enter or exit the market, making it essential for interested parties to stay informed through reliable sources, reported KhaoSod.