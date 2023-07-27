Thai cinemas offer Chinese subtitles for the first time

Photo via Facebook/ SF Cinema

One of Thailand’s largest cinema operators, SF Cinema, has introduced Chinese subtitles for its screenings. This marks the first time that Thai cinemas have offered Chinese subtitles, which will be welcomed by a significant number of Chinese nationals who visit and reside in Thailand.

SF Cinema announced the Chinese subtitles news on its official Facebook page yesterday, July 26. The page shared a picture of the American horror movie, Insidious, with a caption in two languages, Thai and Chinese. The caption stated…

“For the very first time enjoy #InsidiousMovie with a soundtrack system and Chinese subtitles at special branches of SF Cinema.”

The post also revealed that Chinese subtitles will be available in cinemas at SF Cinema at CentralWorld, Central Rama 9, and Maya Chiang Mai.

This move by SF Cinema triggered some debate on Thai social media. Some believed that this could positively impact Thai tourism and business as a lot of Chinese tourists visit Thailand, while others viewed the move as an excessive show of support towards China and its nationals. Thai netizens said…

“I recommend SF to provide Chinese subtitles for movies banned in China. You will gain a lot of profit, believe me!”

“They will receive yuan (Chinese currency) money soon.”

“Any Chinese businessman buy your company?”

“Chinese soundtrack is coming.”

“What about Burmese subtitles?”

“I am happy that the company welcome various nationalities. Some cinemas in foreign countries where Thai people stay also offer Thai subtitles.”

“This is not about China attempting to control Thailand and not about illegal Chinese businesses as well. I see that Chinese will become a more important language, equal to English.”

The opinions expressed on this matter mirrored those who disagreed with the Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, Wissanu Krea-ngam, who handed 500 million baht over to the Chinese government.

In the interview yesterday, Wissanu emphasised that the money belonged to China because a Chinese criminal had swindled money from many of his compatriots and escaped to Thailand and spent victims’ money in the country. Consequently, the money seized from the criminal should be returned to the country.