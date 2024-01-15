Steady gold prices in Thailand spark call for quick decisions

The Gold Traders Association (GTA) revealed that today’s gold prices remain unchanged from yesterday, urging quick decisions to be made. As of today, the selling price for gold ornaments is stated at 34,350 baht per baht-weight, a steady hold from the final price of yesterday, according to the most recent data from the GTA at 9.03am.

Gold bars with 96.5% purity are currently being bought at 33,750 baht per baht-weight and sold at 33,850 baht. As for gold ornaments of 96.5% purity, they hold a purchase price of 33,139.76 baht per baht-weight and a selling price of 34,350 baht. The global gold price, or Gold Spot, stands at 2,050.00 US dollars per ounce.

To summarise, as of today, the first announcement reveals that the buying price for gold bars is 33,750 baht per baht-weight and the selling price is 33,850 baht. Regarding gold ornaments, the buying price is 33,139.76 baht and the selling price is 34,350 baht per baht-weight, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, the GTA today revealed a further drop in the January 11 gold price when compared to the final price of January 10. January 11, a baht of gold ornament is selling for 34,150 baht, a 50 baht reduction from the closing price of January 10.

As per the GTA website, gold bars can be sold for 33,650 baht per baht and purchased for 33,550 baht per baht. The 96.5% pure gold ornament is currently being bought for 32,942.68 baht per baht and sold for 34,150 baht per baht.

Meanwhile, the global gold spot price stands at 2,029.50 dollars per ounce.

The January 11 gold price comparison is as follows: Gold bars are being bought at 33,550 baht per baht and sold at 33,650 baht per baht. Gold ornaments are being bought at 32,942.68 baht per baht and sold at 34,150 baht per baht, said a representative from the GTA, read more on the gold price takes a dip in Thailand, down 50 baht from the previous close of play.