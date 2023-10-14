Israel-Palestine conflict: Thai death toll rises, government hastens evacuation

Picture courtesy of Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has claimed three more Thai lives, bringing the Thai death toll to 24, as reported by the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also reported on Saturday that 16 Thais have been injured and an equal number abducted in the escalating conflict.

Addressing the press before his departure to Phitsanulok province, the prime minister assured continued efforts to evacuate Thai nationals from the crisis-hit region. He stated that approximately 7,000 Thais have expressed their intention to return home.

He also expressed gratitude towards commercial airlines, Thai Airways International (THAI), Nok Air and Thai AirAsia, for their invaluable assistance in repatriating Thai citizens.

The Thai PM revealed that the government is actively seeking assistance from the private sector, with potential plans to send an A340 aircraft, capable of carrying 300 passengers, into Israel to hasten the evacuation process. Coordination for this effort has been entrusted to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, reported Bangkok Post.

In the midst of this turmoil, the 61 year old Thai PM reiterated Thailand’s neutral position in the Israel-Palestine conflict. He emphasised that the kingdom’s primary concern is the protection of Thai citizens caught in the crossfire.

Among the returnees is 35 year old Boonchai Sae Yang who arrives at Suvarnabhumi International Airport tonight, Saturday, October 14. His arrival was part of the second group of repatriated Thais from Israel.

Two days ago, Kittiphong Chaiko, a Thai worker from Nong Bua Lamphu who survived a terrorist attack by the political extremist group Hamas in Israel, returned to his home in Thailand, emotionally distressed and shocked by the loss of his colleagues. He arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday at 12.20pm, with no plans to return to Israel.

