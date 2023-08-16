Chaiyaphum Road crash leaves three women dead and three injured

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

The quiet community of Chaiyaphum province was shattered yesterday by a horrific road accident involving an Isuzu pickup truck and an E-tan, a local transport vehicle. The unfortunate Chaiyaphum Road crash resulted in the tragic death of three women and injured three others.

Emergency responders were notified of the Chaiyaphum Road crash at 10am, according to Deputy Inspector Keratiphoom Puphalinin, an investigating officer at Nong Bua Khok Police Station. Immediate efforts were made to reach the scene of the accident to administer assistance.

The team arrived at the location around the watermelon Stand, Ban Nontako, Nong Bua Khok Subdistrict, Chathara District, Chaiyaphum. The road, referred to as number 201, connects Chaiyaphum with the Sikhiew route.

On arrival, the scene was nothing short of distressing, with injured individuals and fatalities strewn across the highway in the aftermath of the collision between the Isuzu pickup truck and the E-tan. Immediate first aid was administered, and the survivors, three in total, all with severe trauma, were rushed to Square District Hospital.

Adding to the grief, the tragic Chaiyaphum road crash claimed the lives of three women, discovered on the shoulder of the road. They had been passengers in the E-tan, bearing the Nakhon Ratchasima license plate, number KJ510. The Isuzu pickup, a pastry delivery vehicle, bore the license plate 3K4900, Bangkok. Jerasak, a 41 year old individual, was identified as the driver of the pickup and was also injured in the accident.

According to relatives of the victims, before the incident, the women and the injured passengers were on a journey in the E-tan vehicle to Chattanooga District to purchase fertilisers. During their return, while attempting to make a U-turn, the pickup allegedly slammed into the rear of their vehicle at high speed, resulting in casualties.

However, Jerasak claimed he was en route from Chaiyaphum to Nakhon Ratchasima when he collided with the E-tan vehicle at a declining slope. He alleged another vehicle was driving recklessly, which he barely avoided, but this move resulted in the unfortunate collision with the E-tan.

Officer Kiattiphum instructed a thorough investigation of the Chaiyaphum Road crash site and requested CCTV footage from nearby locations for evidence. The footage affirmed that the Isuzu pickup was travelling at high speed before impact, reported KhaoSod.

The conditions of the three injured passengers are being closely monitored. Further arrangements for the departed victims are being coordinated with their families, as the community is left to mourn this tragic loss.