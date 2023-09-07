Promotion dinner ends in tragedy: Local chief’s link to gunman sparks deadly clash

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post.

A gunman, allegedly linked to a local chief, killed one highway police officer and critically wounded another on Wednesday night in the Mueang district of Nakhon Pathom province after a heated discussion about a promotion at a dinner meeting.

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) commander, Montree Theskhan, confirmed that CSD police, led by deputy Pornsak Laolujiralai, are actively searching for the gunman in Nakhon Pathom and nearby provinces.

The suspect gunman, identified as 45 year old Thananchai Manmak, is reportedly linked to Praween Chankhlai, also known as Kamnan Nok, a tambon chief.

A tragic incident occurred around 10pm outside a house in Tambon Takong, Mueang district. Kamnan Nok had organised a dinner meeting with a group of highway police officers to build rapport. Police Major Sivakorn Saibua and Police Lieutenant Colonel Wasin Panpee attended the dinner.

During the dinner, Kamnan Nok proposed promoting a highway police officer under Pol. Maj. Sivakorn’s management. Pol. Maj. Sivakorn declined, insisting on promotions following regulations and performance.

This led to a heated argument, and Kamnan Nok left in frustration. Shortly after, Thananchai approached the officers’ table and opened fire, fatally injuring Pol. Maj. Sivakorn and wounding Pol. Lt. Col. Wasin.

The national police chief, Pol. Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapas, ordered an extensive manhunt for the gunman due to the audacity of his crime, as revealed by the Royal Thai Police spokesman, Pol. Lt. Gen. Achayon Kraithong.

The Nakhon Pathom Court issued an arrest warrant for Thananchai on charges of intentional murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a weapon in public without permission.

Follow us on :













Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukvimol, the deputy police chief, expressed outrage at the brazen attack, emphasizing the audacity of the gunman to commit such a crime against the police in a public setting.

He warned that anyone found to be involved would face arrest warrants and legal consequences, urging the police to take decisive action in case of any retaliation, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.