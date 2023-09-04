Frustration mounts over costly and limited professional teacher exam registration in Thailand

Photo: Peelings media/Istock

Social media was ablaze yesterday with complaints about the online application process for the professional teacher exam. Internet users were left frustrated by the high cost and limited availability of spaces. Some had to travel to different provinces for the exam and questioned whether a survey of potential applicants had been conducted before the opening.

The Office of the Secretary of the Teachers’ Council yesterday announced the test and assessment of the professional competence of teachers. The testing is based on the knowledge and professional experience according to the professional standards of teachers. The first round for this year was open for online registration from September 4 to 22 on the website of the Office of the Secretary of the Teachers’ Council.

However, on the first day of professional teacher exam registration, there were many criticisms online. The hashtag #ProfessionalTeacherLicense became the second most trending topic. Many users complained that all the exam venues filled up quickly after registration opened, and some reported that the system had crashed the night before, reported Sanook.

“There are hundreds of thousands of people who want to take the exam, but they only accept tens of thousands. Not everyone has access to the exam venues, and the exam fee is expensive.”

“They want a population of quality teachers, but their system doesn’t have quality. Candidates shouldn’t have to compete for seats in the exam.”

“What about those who have prepared well for the exam but couldn’t register because it was full? How will they feel?”

One user compared the professional teacher exam situation to a concert.

“I can still get concert tickets, but I can’t do anything about this. They announced the exam from 4 to 22, but it was full from the 4th. The people who didn’t know are not at fault, the system is. Stop blaming each other, everyone wants to take the exam. Everyone should be allowed to take the exam, not limited like this.”

Another user predicted that more exams would be added for professional teachers, but noted the costs involved.

“This exam, at least, won’t pass the first time. There will have to be a second, third time, more expenses. Apart from having to pay the registration fee, there are also travel expenses, accommodation, and food, to go to the exam in another place. Please show some empathy, money doesn’t grow on trees at home, please think about it.”

One user called for an end to the professional teacher exam altogether, considering it arcane.

“As a non-teacher graduate, I came to this tag and got confused. It’s even more confusing that they didn’t force everyone to take the exam, why should the students who have graduated from the teacher’s degree compete for registration? Because our parents’ generation all took the exam, the university forced it. Why has it changed to this extent?”

