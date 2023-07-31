Former soldier arrested for brutal murder of neighbour near Bangkok

Photo via Facebook/ สมุทรปราการ press

Samrong Nuea Police Station officers arrested a former soldier at a condominium in Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok yesterday after the alleged brutal murder of a neighbour. He bludgeoned her to death with a hammer.

The murder took place at a condominium in Soi Sri Boonrueng in Samut Prakarn province, and the gruesome act was captured on the condo’s security camera. The murderer, 23 year old Khajorndate Jampathong, was seen repeatedly hitting the victim, 59 year old Jittra Chantarunai, on her head with a hammer.

In the shocking footage, Khajorndate was then seen dragging Jittra’s lifeless body to the car park. Witnesses at the scene were horrified and tried to plead with him to stop the brutal assault, but they were too afraid to approach him while he still clutched the murder weapon. Immediately, they alerted the police about the heinous incident.

Reporters from Channel 3 quickly arrived at the crime scene and found Khajorndate still present when the authorities arrived. With his shirt off, his body was covered in bloodstains, and he seemed completely indifferent to the gravity of his actions.

According to the official police report, the victim suffered a broken skull and a cut wound in her vagina. The police cordoned off the area, ensuring the safety of witnesses before commencing a thorough investigation.

A friend of the deceased informed the police that they were drinking alcohol in front of the murderer’s room, which triggered his anger. An argument ensued, after which Jittra returned to her room, leaving Khajorndate alone with the victim.

Jittra’s son, Damrongsak Sakaew, stated that he and his mother had lived in the condo for a long time and had never encountered Khajorndate before. He emphasized that there had been no prior conflict or acquaintance between his mother and the assailant.

Khajorndate later gave an interview to Channel 3, explaining that he had asked the victim and her friend to move elsewhere due to their noisy behaviour, but they ignored his request. He claimed that Jittra even asked him for a cigarette, and though he complied, he urged her to leave.

Allegedly, the victim accused him of speaking nonsense, which enraged Khajorndate. He went back inside his room, fetched the hammer, and confessed to striking her with it three times. Furthermore, he attacked her with a knife, stating that he had to kill her because she was a stranger who had intruded into his place without permission.

Samrong Nuea Police Station officers confirmed that Khajorndate did not have drugs in his system. However, they are considering the possibility of a mental health issue and await confirmation from his relatives.

Khajorndate has been charged with intentional murder, which could carry the death penalty, life imprisonment, or a sentence of 15 to 20 years, as stipulated in Section 288 of the Criminal Law. The investigation into this tragic incident continues as authorities try to comprehend the motive behind this senseless act of violence.