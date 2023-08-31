First cases of Omicron sub-variant HK.3 discovered in Thailand

Image by Photocreo

Thailand has reported its first instances of the Omicron sub-variant HK.3, as disclosed by the Department of Medical Sciences (DMS). The new strain of Covid-19 has been detected in two family members, whose health conditions remain unconfirmed by the DMS in terms of transmission speed and severity compared to previous strains.

The DMS head, Dr Supakit Sirilak, illuminated the situation, stating that the sub-variant had afflicted a 65 year old man and an 11 year old girl residing in the same family home in Bangkok. Both individuals displayed mild symptoms and have since made a full recovery.

Despite the arrival of this new sub-variant, Supakit stated that it is premature to conclude whether the HK.3 strain will prove more detrimental than other Omicron sub-variants. This statement was made in response to growing concerns triggered by a report claiming that the new strain’s transmission capacity is 66% faster than current ones, potentially rising to 96% transmission capacity compared to the XBB.1.16 variant present in Thailand.

“There might be some discrepancy in terms of calculation caused by such a limited amount of data. We have found only two confirmed cases. It is too soon to reach such a conclusion. We should wait and see for a couple of weeks for a clearer situation.”

The Department of Medical Sciences is closely monitoring the Covid sub-variants in Thailand by implementing whole genome sequencing, a process that identifies sub-variants based on the virus’s spike protein mutating in different locations.

According to Supakit, the most prevalent Covid variant in Thailand is the Omicron’s XBB.1.16, accounting for 39.66% of Covid infections, followed by XBB.2.3 with 16.39% and XBB.1.9.1 with 14.66%.

Follow us on :













Supakit also suggested that the EG.5 variant could potentially become dominant due to its transmission capacity. However, there is currently no evidence to suggest it is more severe, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.