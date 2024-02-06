Discover an enchanting evening with rising R&B stars in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Get ready for a night of soul-stirring melodies as five rising R&B stars from California grace Bangkok with their enchanting tunes during The Modern Nostalgia Tour: Live In Bangkok at the BCC Hall of Central Ladprao, Phahon Yothin Road, on February 20 at 8pm.

Presented by the Very Company, this special live performance promises to be a musical extravaganza, perfectly timed for the month of love, as Jesse Barrera, Albert Posis, Jeremy Passion, Gabe Bondoc, and special guest Michael Carreon, serenade audiences with their heartfelt compositions.

Barrera, a seasoned producer and songwriter hailing from San Diego, brings forth his rich blend of R&B, soul, and rock influences, with over 14 years of experience in the industry. Posis, known for his soulful voice and poignant lyrics, has penned songs for industry giants like Jaime Gomez of Black Eyed Peas and Slim of 112, alongside his illustrious career, reported Bangkok Post.

Albert’s journey to musical stardom via YouTube showcases his multi-instrumental prowess and unique modern twist on classic genres. Gabe, an indie pop/acoustic sensation, captivated audiences with his one-take sessions and original compositions, leading to the release of his albums Timing LP and Honestly.

Michael Carreon, with his acclaimed album Love Adolescent and viral hits such as The Simple Things and A Page In Her Diary, promises to elevate the evening with his soulful repertoire.

Tickets are priced at 2,600 baht (standing).

Follow us on :













In related news, the recent Coldplay concert in Bangkok, part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, left an indelible mark on many Thai fans. However, the event was marred by some attendees by the pervasive smell of cannabis.

Artist Copter Panuwat encountered this issue firsthand, expressing his dissatisfaction and calling for more stringent control over public cannabis consumption. His concerns resonated with many on social media, who echoed the sentiment that while some may find cannabis use to be trendy, it can be a nuisance and health hazard to others.