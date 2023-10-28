Sia Paeng: Bounty raised to 1 million baht as associates surrender

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai police have apprehended two individuals connected to the case of Chaowalit Thongduang, also known as Sia Paeng, a fugitive prisoner who feigned illness and escaped from a hospital. The Department of Corrections has increased the bounty for his capture to 1 million baht, up from the original 100,000 baht.

Yesterday, authorities arrested Sand (nickname), the wife of Jakree Pannoi, an associate of Sia Paeng. She was transferred to the police in the town of Kon for further proceedings. Jakree, who also goes by the nickname Big, had contacted the authorities to surrender.

Around 7am the following morning, Jakree coordinated with a police officer to surrender in the area of Na Yong, Trang province. Subsequently, Police Lieutenant General Suchat Theerasawat, a former deputy of the National Police, travelled there with other police officers to take him into custody, before bringing him to Phattalung.

By 11am, the police had brought Jakree to his residence, which had been searched the previous day and where his wife, Sand, was taken into custody. Some officers then went to Jakree’s cattle enclosure in Moo 5, Phaya Kankan, Mueang, Phattalung, to inspect and seize a four-door, white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck. This vehicle was one of three used in Sia Paeng’s escape and had been parked at the cattle enclosure, which is near Jakree’s house.

A black bag was found in the vehicle, similar to the bag containing clothes and some tools found earlier. The bag also contained a brown envelope and the vehicle’s licence plate. No firearms or illegal items were found, but the bag and its contents are being examined further. The vehicle is registered in the name of Jakree’s mother and was used to pick up Sia Paeng for his escape.

After Jakree was taken into custody, he was interrogated further at the Border Patrol Police Company 434 in Khuan Maprao, Mueang Phattalung. Later, the seized pickup truck was brought into the company’s premises. Police interrogated Jakree further and he did not appear worried or stressed. He was able to communicate normally with the officers, reported KhaoSod.

At 1.30pm, former deputy national police chief received a call from Khanet Thongprajong aka Buffalo Boy, who wanted to surrender. The police picked him up from the area behind Wat Tha Ka, Tha Ka, Mueang Pattalung, and took him for questioning at the Border Patrol Police Company 434. At the same time, the Minister of Justice was en route to personally investigate at the Pattalung Border Patrol Police Company.

