Ex-village head assaults man in Chiang Mai restaurant, claims to be ‘biggest man’ (video)

A distressing incident involving a local man claiming to be the “biggest man” in Mae Rim district’s Mueang Kaew sub-district, Chiang Mai, hit social media. The man, identified as a former village head, was recorded punching a young man from behind, resulting in the victim collapsing.

The video clip of the incident spread on social media, sparking outrage among netizens. The victim’s sister shared the footage, which took place in a restaurant in the Pa Tiew sub-district of Mae Rim, capturing the moment her brother was unexpectedly struck on his chin from behind by a large man, causing him to fall. Infuriatingly, the aggressor was heard shouting…

“I am the biggest man in the Mueang Kaew sub-district, I am not afraid of anyone.”

The post further revealed that the aggressor seemed to be acquainted with their father and encouraged them to bring their father to confront him. After the incident, the victim reportedly filed a complaint with Mae Rim Police Station. Meanwhile, the man causing the injury turned out to be a former village head, KhaoSod reported.

The Facebook post read, “The incident happened on July 10, around 1am. We are currently gathering evidence to file a legal case against this individual in the video. Who is he to take the law into his own hands like this? Is he so powerful that he can harm anyone and show no respect for the law? My brother was merely going to the toilet when this incident happened. Is this justified? Anyone who recognises this man, please contact us. #usingthisplatformtoreachout #RuiningMaeRim’sreputation.”

From the CCTV footage of the restaurant, it was clear that the victim, the poster’s brother, was merely walking to the restroom when he was followed from behind by the large man who brutally punched him in his chin, causing him to collapse to the ground. Although the victim attempted to stand, he staggered and fell again due to the impact from the initial punch.

In another clip shot from a mobile phone after the incident, the assailant was heard shouting challenges and proclaiming himself as the “biggest man” in the Mueang Kaew sub-district and expressing his lack of fear for anyone in the Mae Rim district. He further boasted about owning a sand beach restaurant on the Ping River before anyone else and daringly challenged them to bring their father to meet him.