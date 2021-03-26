Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire | Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Bangkok’s famous “Airplane Graveyard” caught fire yesterday evening. Firefighters believe blaze first started in dry grass nearby before spreading to one of the decommissioned planes. People living nearby reported thick black smoke and strong chemical smells coming from the junkyard, which is home to an abandoned Boeing 747 plane and 2 McDonnell Dougless MD-82 aircraft.
Fire crews were called at 9 pm and brought the fire under control around 10:15 pm. The Hua Mark Fire and Rescue station said the flames weren’t very dangerous, as they weren’t near any buildings and were contained within 100 square metres. But the noxious chemical smells coming from the burning jet were concerning.
The source cause of the fire is under investigation and has not been determined yet. This relatively small fire, compared to recent fires in Chiang Mai but affects one of Bangkok’s most popular alternative tourist attractions.
The Airplane Graveyard is a famous wasteland in a field in Bangkok that became popular with adventurous tourists and creative photographers. The Airplane Graveyard is list as one of the unusual abandoned places in the world on TripAdvisor lists.
The 3 abandon planes, now in graffiti-covered states of decay, are featured on many blogs for urban exploration. It started when the nose of a 747 was dumped in an empty field off of Ramkhamhaeng Road in 2010.
In 2014, 2 McDonnell Dougless planes that belonged to One-Two-Go Airlines were dumped there too. The model was involved in a fatal crash in 2007 at Phuket International Airport. The company was banned in the European Union in 2009 and 2010 over safety worries before reforming as Orient Thai Airlines with a new fleet of airplanes.
In 2015 a full 747 was added to the Airplane Graveyard, and crafty homeless people made the fuselages into makeshift housing. Some and even charge tourists admission of between 200 and 800 baht to photograph and explore the area’s broken planes.
SOURCE: Stuff.co.nz
Protests
Bangkok police vow to press charges against activists from Wednesday rally
Bangkok’s deputy police chief, Piya Tavichai, says 11 activists who addressed participants at a rally at Ratchaprasong intersection on Wednesday will be charged. He says his officers have already identified 10 of the protest leaders and also plan to charge other participants who used loudspeakers or held up banners with insulting messages about the monarchy. Piya adds that any media outlet that broadcast such messages will also be prosecuted.
“Teams of police recorded pictures and voices and people will be summoned to acknowledge charges.”
According to the Bangkok Post, Sonthiya Sawasdee, adviser to the House Committee on law, justice and human rights, is calling for action to be taken against those who gave speeches and spoke offensively about the monarchy, as well as against a TV station that broadcast the speeches without censoring the content.
On Wednesday evening, thousands of protesters gathered at Ratchaprasong intersection in the capital, calling for Thailand’s lèse majesté law to be abolished, for those charged under the law and with other offences to be released, and for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
One prominent leader from the pro-democracy Ratsadon group is urging more people to join the fight. Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung”, is currently being held at the Central Women’s prison. Her older sister posted a message to Panusaya’s Facebook page on her behalf, in which the activist acknowledges protester numbers are dwindling and calls for more support.
“The situation now isn’t good at all as we have been put in jail. More of our friends might be detained in prison if they are denied bail. If everyone isn’t coming out on the streets no matter whether it is fear or complacency that deters you, it could be someone close to you who will walk into prison (as a detained suspect) next time. Democracy will have to continue now and forever, although the people (protesters) may be gone (during this fight). If you miss us and want us to walk free from prison and don’t want anyone else to come in again, ask your parents and families to join hands and fight for us.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Environment
Earth Hour on Saturday, Bangkok to join global “lights off” hour
The city of Bangkok will go dark for an hour on Saturday, joining thousands of cities across the globe for Earth Hour, an annual initiative where lights are turned off to raise awareness about protecting the planet. The deputy governor of Bangkok, Sopon Pisuttiwong, says lights be off from 8:30pm to 9:30pm on Saturday, joining 7,000 other cities in darkness.
Just an hour with the lights off can save the city millions of baht. During last year’s “lights-off hour,” the city’s electricity consumption was reduced by 2,483 megawatts. It ultimately saved 10.15 million baht in potential electricity costs.
126 places in Bangkok will turn off the lights, including the Emerald Buddha Temple, Grand Palace, Wat Arun, Sao Ching Cha, Rama VIII Bridge and Wat Saket. Many building owners have also said they will flip the switch for Earth Hour.
People are asked to turn off any unnecessary lights during the Earth Hour. Those who are encouraged to make a social media post using the hashtags #Connect2Earth, #SpeakUpForNature and #BangkokSustainability.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has participated in Earth Hour since 2008. Since then, the city has said its carbon footprint has been reduced by 12,227 tonnes and the city has saved a total of 80.87 million baht in electricity costs.
In a recent news release, the executive director for Business for Nature, Eva Zabey, said this year’s Earth Hour comes at a “critical” time.
“Leading companies recognize they need to act now to both cut greenhouse gas emissions and reverse nature loss by 2030.
Earth Hour is taking place during a critical year, when world leaders are due to agree an ambitious global agreement on nature. Let us use this symbolic moment to think about how we work together – across society, business and government – to change our course towards a nature-positive, net-zero and equitable future.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Protests
Protesters call for PM’s resignation, release of activists, abolition of lèse majesté law
Protesters gathered at the Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok last night, calling for the release of fellow activists and the resignation of the Thai PM. The anti-government activists assembled yesterday from around 5pm and listened to speakers blasting the PM and Thailand’s strict lèse majesté law. The protesters are calling for the law to be abolished, for those charged under the law to be released, and for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.
Yingcheep Atchanont from the non-profit organisation iLaw, addressed the crowd, telling them that abolishing the lèse majesté law, also known as section 112 of the Criminal Code, is a priority for Thai people. According to a Thai PBS World report, he says the existence of the law only serves to frustrate public prosecutors and the police.
According to Yingcheep, the lèse majesté law “doesn’t reflect Thai identity or Thai culture”, due to changes the 1976 junta that increased the penalties for anyone convicted under section 112. He claims police and prosecutors are reluctant to release anyone charged under the law, even though they know all suspects must be treated as innocent until proven guilty.
In his address to the crowd, Yingcheep said he hoped at least 1 judge would be brave enough to grant bail to those detained under the lèse majesté law. He then made a rallying cry for the abolition of section 112, which was echoed by the crowd chanting, “Abolish 112”.
Fellow activist Attapon Buapat, aka, “Khru Yai”, also addressed the crowd, reciting a long list of mistakes allegedly made by the PM since he seized power in the 2014 military coup. This was greeted with cries of, “down with dictatorship, long live the people”, as the crowd held their hands in the air in the symbolic 3-finger salute.
Meanwhile, the former Thai ambassador to Mozambique, Rat Chaleechan, was also in attendance at the rally and expressed surprise at how many people were there, given that people were given very short notice of the location for the gathering.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
toby andrews
Friday, March 26, 2021 at 9:17 pm
When businesses fail, they claim insurance.
Always been the case. However were they insured?