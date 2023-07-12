House fire in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district: 3 residences in flames

Picture courtesy of เด็กบ้านนอก คนหลังเขา Facebook.

A fire broke out today in three residences on Soi Saiwai Suwann, located in the Tao Poon neighbourhood of Bangkok’s Bang Sue district. Paphasut Bawornpolphat, Deputy Assistant (Investigator) of Tao Poon Police, received a report from Praram Radio Centre about the house fire and immediately coordinated with the Bangkok Metropolitan Fire and Rescue Department.

Upon reaching the site, thick smoke and fire could be seen enveloping a two-story wooden house located at 339/9, Soi Saiwai Suwann, Bangkok-Nonthaburi Road. The inferno had also damaged two houses nearby. The fire was brought under control after about 20 minutes by officials who sprayed water over the affected area. The fire had devastated roughly 400 square metres, reported KhaoSod.

Investigation is ongoing regarding the cause of the fire as it had burned the whole of the wooden house, making the inquiry challenging. A fire official said…

“The origin of the fire can’t be determined as the whole house has been gutted.”

It was fortunate no one was hurt or killed when the fire broke out. The situation is still under monitoring for any potential flare-ups. The affected residents are currently being supported to ensure their immediate needs during this tragic incident.

Follow us on :













Five days ago, over 50 fire engines and 100 firefighters, dashed to extinguish a raging warehouse inferno in Nonthaburi, taking 90 minutes to bravely overcome the fierce fire. The preliminary investigation suggests that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the outbreak of the fire in the warehouse.

Local authorities in the district of Bang Sri Mueang, located in the province of Nonthaburi, were alerted to the incident at the Nockstore Company Limited warehouse, a local establishment situated at No. 103, Moo 1, within Wat Bang Sri Mueang lane, off the Bang Sri Mueang road. To read more about the story click HERE.