Rain reign: TMD’s fifth warning signals monsoon mayhem

Photo Courtesy of FreightWaves

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its fifth warning due to a strong monsoon bringing heavy rain across various regions. Flash floods and forest runoffs are anticipated, especially in mountainous and low-lying areas. People are urged to be cautious, particularly in thunderstorm-prone zones.

The warning comes as a robust monsoon trough is currently passing through northern, northeastern, and upper central Thailand, coupled with a moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, and the Gulf of Thailand.

This will lead to increased rainfall and heavy showers, posing a risk of flooding and forest runoffs, particularly near mountains, waterways, and low areas. Motorists should be vigilant in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

Provinces likely to face heavy to very heavy rainfall today include northern, northeastern, eastern, and southern regions. Tomorrow, authorities are warning that heavy rain from the monsoon possibly impacting the northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and southern provinces.

On August 31, heavy rainfall could affect the northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and southern regions. From September 1 to 3, heavy rain could impact northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and southern provinces the monsoon warning cautions.

In the upper Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, seas could be moderate to rough with waves reaching 2-3 metres. Waves might exceed 3 metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, seas are expected to be slightly less rough with waves 1-2 metres high, and above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners should exercise caution and avoid thunderstorm areas during the monsoon warnings. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to stay ashore during the unstable sea conditions.

Follow us on :













For updates, the public is encouraged to visit the Thai Meteorological Department’s website http://www.tmd.go.th or call the hotline at 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182. The next announcement is scheduled for 5pm this evening.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.