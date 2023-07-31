Monsoon mayhem: Thai Meteorological Department warns of soaking showers

Picture courtesy of vecstock, Freepik.

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning today of increased and heavy rainfall due to the southwestern monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. As a result, 47 provinces are at risk of sudden flooding and forest runoff. People in these areas have been urged to be wary of heavy rain and accumulated precipitation, which can cause these dangerous situations.

The monsoon trough is also moving across the northern part of Thailand and northern Laos, leading to an area of low pressure along the coastline of northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. Such conditions are leading to increased rainfall and some areas experiencing heavy rain, particularly in the northeastern and eastern parts of Thailand.

For the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, where there is considerable wind strength, the sea’s wave height is 2-3 metres. In areas with thunderstorms, the wave height exceeds 3 metres. For the lower Andaman Sea and lower Gulf of Thailand, the sea’s wave height is approximately 2 metres, but in areas with thunderstorms, the wave height exceeds 2 metres. Vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid passage in regions with thunderstorms. In this period, small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand should refrain from leaving the shore.

As for the weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow, there are thunderstorms in the northern regions with 70% coverage and some heavy rainfall. The lowest temperature is 23-25 degrees Celsius while the highest is 29-34 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the southwest at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern regions also have thunderstorms with 70% coverage, but there is heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas. The lowest temperature here is 23-26 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 30-34 degrees Celsius, with southwest winds at a speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour, reported KhaoSod.

Central regions have a 60% chance of thunderstorms with some heavy rainfall. The lowest temperature is 25-27 degrees Celsius while the highest temperature is 31-35 degrees Celsius, with southwest winds at a speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

As for the eastern regions, there are thunderstorms with 70% coverage and heavy to very heavy rain in some places. The lowest temperature is 25-28 degrees Celsius while the highest temperature is 28-32 degrees Celsius. There are strong winds from the southwest at a speed of 20-40 kilometres per hour. Wave height in the sea is 2-3 metres and areas with thunderstorms have a wave height of more than 3 metres.

For the western coastline of southern Thailand, there are thunderstorms with a coverage of 70% and some heavy rainfall. The lowest temperature is 24-28 degrees Celsius while the highest temperature is 31-33 degrees Celsius, with strong southwest winds at a speed of 20-40 kilometres per hour. Wave height in the sea is 2-3 metres and more than 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.

For the eastern coastline of southern Thailand, there are thunderstorms with a coverage of 40%. The lowest temperature is 23-27 degrees Celsius while the highest temperature is 33-34 degrees Celsius.

For Bangkok and its vicinity, there are thunderstorms with a coverage of 60%. The lowest temperature is 26-28 degrees Celsius while the highest temperature is 31-33 degrees Celsius, with southwest winds blowing at a speed of 10-30 kilometres per hour.