Flash floods in Mae Hong Son cause havoc, woman missing

Flash floods in Mae Hong Son province have left one woman missing. (via FM91 Trafficpro)

Thailand has been battered with extreme weather this year, from severe droughts to massive storms leading to rough seas and flooding. Now, the northern province of Mae Hong Son is grappling with the aftermath of severe flash floods triggered by hours of relentless rainfall. A village in Tambon Huai Pha of Muang district bore the brunt of the deluge, with a 39 year old woman reported missing and significant damage inflicted on property and livestock.

Mae Hong Son disaster prevention and mitigation officials reported on Saturday that the heavy downpour led to runoff from the Mae Sa Ngee and Mae Sa Nga streams. The ensuing flood caused six houses to be severely affected, 300 sacks of rice to be lost, and two trucks, ten motorcycles, and two tractors to be damaged.

The floodwaters also impacted the livestock in the Mae Hong Son region. Rescue operations are underway to find the missing woman and save the remaining livestock. The woman was last seen by local residents trying to ride her motorcycle through the floodwaters, but tragically, they could not stop her from being swept away by the current.

In Tham Pla-Namtok Pha Suea National Park, the floodwaters weren’t discriminatory, damaging walls and bridges, and temporarily trapping five park staff and local residents before they were rescued. Tambon Mok Cham Pae villagers found themselves climbing trees for safety as sudden torrents swept through the area. Uprooted trees and displaced boulders obstructed Highway 1095, the key road linking Mae Hong Son and Chiang Mai.

Sukila Suwattanamethee, the deputy chief of the Huai Pha Tambon Administrative Organisation, described the situation as grim, with extensive damage caused to public utilities, buildings, houses, farms, and livestock. As of now, Mae Hong Son provincial and district authorities are working fervently to manage the catastrophe and provide relief to the affected areas.

