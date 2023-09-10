Tourism Authority of Thailand eyes sustainable green strategy

FILE PHOTO: Thailand aims to promote sustainable tourism.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revealed its renewed commitment to promote the country as a ‘sustainable destination’, championing environmental conservation. TAT’s Governor, Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, unveiled this green strategy, aiming to familiarise international travellers with Thailand’s proactive stance towards embracing global sustainability trends.

Thailand, known for its vibrant culture, exotic cuisine, and picturesque landscapes, is now determined to enhance its tourism appeal by focusing on sustainability. Thapanee highlighted that the country is striving to evolve into a high-value and sustainable tourism hotspot. This shift comes in response to the environmental challenges the country has been grappling with, including wildfires in northern Thailand that have disrupted tourism over prolonged periods.

TAT’s green strategy, aptly named ‘Sustainably Now’, is designed to overhaul the tourism sector by aligning with Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs). These goals are in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, a testament to Thailand’s commitment to global sustainability standards.

To encourage and recognise the efforts of those who enhance their sustainability practices, TAT has launched the Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating (STAR) project. This initiative awards stars to tourism operators who make significant strides in implementing sustainable practices. TAT has set an ambitious target: by 2025, they aim for a minimum of 85% of STAR participants to earn between three to five stars.

In a recent survey, it was discovered that foreign tourists prioritise meaningful travel experiences when visiting Thailand. This finding underscores the relevance and potential success of TAT’s ‘Sustainably Now’ initiative. The program reinforces Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakarn’s call for a priority on sustainable tourism in July.

TAT’s sustainability drive also extends to partnerships, the adoption of digital technology, and niche markets. All these efforts are geared towards bolstering Thailand’s tourism industry while keeping sustainability at its core. To demonstrate this in action, a pilot project is underway in five provinces.

This project encourages tourism businesses to offer services that are environmentally friendly and sustainable, thereby directly contributing to the country’s sustainability goals. the TAT governor explained the target.

Follow us on :













“Our aim is to educate foreign tourists about the country’s efforts to align with global sustainability trends. Thailand seeks to become a high-value and sustainable tourism destination while addressing environmental challenges such as wildfires in northern Thailand.”

Follow our latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.