Tourist vehicle overturns on Doi Inthanon injuring six: Driver’s unfamiliarity suspected

A tourist vehicle overturned on Doi Inthanon, resulting in injuries to six passengers. The accident happened near kilometres 32-33 on the route to Doi Inthanon, a mountain located in the Ban Luang district of Chom Thong, Chiang Mai. The injured passengers had to crawl out of the wrecked Toyota Fortuner.

The accident occurred around 6pm yesterday, involving a black Toyota Fortuner with the licence plate 2622 Chumphon. There were six injured passengers including one male and five females. The rescue team from the Inthanon National Park arrived to assess the situation, finding the overturned vehicle on the road near kilometre 32 of route 1009.

At the scene of the accident, one female passenger was found trapped inside the vehicle, while another was found outside. The remaining four passengers managed to crawl out of the vehicle after the accident. Upon arrival at the scene, the rescue team did not find any fatalities.

The most severely injured passenger was immediately transported to Chom Thong Hospital by the Inthanon National Park ambulance at around 5.50pm, reported Sanook.

Subsequently, initial first aid was administered, and the remaining passengers were transported to Chom Thong Hospital. The second to sixth passengers were transported by ambulance from the Doi Inthanon reporting station, Chom Thong Hospital ambulance, and Ban Luang municipal ambulance respectively. By approximately 7pm, all injured passengers had been transported.

The initial cause of the accident is suspected to be due to the driver’s unfamiliarity with the winding and steep mountain route, combined with the slippery road conditions due to recent rainfall.

However, further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause. The location of this accident is the same curve where a previous accident involving a tourist vehicle occurred, which resulted in the death of five people. That vehicle was a group of mayors from Pathum Thani province, and the accident occurred on November 20, 2020.

