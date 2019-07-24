Tanks rolling into Bangkok today but not a coup! – Army | The Thaiger

Connect with us

The tanks and army trucks are rolling into the capital today. But the Army’s Public Relations Division says it’s nothing to worry about, they’re just getting ready for celebrations for HM The King’s birthday this Sunday.

They’ve said there is no need for alarm at the sight of processions of arms, troops and vehicles into Bangkok today. Soldiers, weaponry and vehicles, as well as the Army’s Thongchai Chalermpol (armed forces flag), will be transported into the capital from the Royal Guards 2nd Infantry Division base in Prachin Buri to take part in a Sunday’s ceremonies honouring the King.

People are welcome to watch the parade along Suwansorn Road in Muang Nakhon Nayok to Ongkarak district, on the highway leading to Ramindra Road, and along Chaeng Wattana, Rama VI and Pradipat roads.

The cavalcade will be heading to the Third Cavalry Regiment base.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

Bangkok gets a peak hour battering

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Bangkok gets a peak hour battering | The Thaiger

PHOTO: FM91 Trafficpro

Bangkok and its suburbs were battered by a heavy thunderstorm late yesterday afternoon (Tuesday). The rains brought with them the usual traffic chaos during the rush evening hours and blew over trees and power poles in the suburbs.

Those trying to avoid the traffic down below used the BTS Skytrain riding above the chaos below but were greeted with a request, from station announcers, that open umbrellas should not be taken into the stations or onto the platforms. The request didn’t go down well with the passengers who were getting soaked waiting on the open platforms and leaking roofs of the BTS system.

An electrical power pole toppled in the winds in Jang Wattana 6, north of the capital.

Sathorn Road was jammed for up to 2 hours as commuters struggled through the heavy home-bound traffic.

Six buses were damaged by an advertising hoarding, near Vibhavadi Soi 72, when it was blown down by the strong winds.

PHOTOS: JS100 Radio

Bangkok gets a peak hour battering | News by The Thaiger Bangkok gets a peak hour battering | News by The Thaiger Bangkok gets a peak hour battering | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Queen Mother, HM Queen Sirikit, recovering in Chulalongkorn Hospital Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published

24 hours ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

Queen Mother, HM Queen Sirikit, recovering in Chulalongkorn Hospital Bangkok | The Thaiger

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, has been admitted to the Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok after developing a fever and persistent cough. The Bureau of the Royal Household made the announcement yesterday about her admission on Sunday night.

Medical checks and tests showed an infection of the respiratory tract and she was advised by doctors to remain in the hospital so she can be treated with antibiotics and placed under close medical care.

The Queen Mother’s overall health has now improved and the fever has subsided, according to the announcement. Her Majesty can eat and talk, but doctors advised her to stay in the hospital for a while longer, according to the announcement.

Continue Reading

Bangkok

A proposal for Greater Bangkok’s fourth airport

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

A proposal for Greater Bangkok’s fourth airport | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thailand Construction

A new airport in Bangkok’s Nakhon Pathom province, just to the west of the capital, will be greater-Bangkok’s fourth air travel hub. The announcement was made on Saturday.

Jarun Meesomboon, deputy director-general of the Airport Department, says the new 3,500 rai airport was a priority for the new Transport Ministry. He optimistically claimed it would cost only 20 billion baht and take four years until it was ready to accept passenger planes. Suvarnabhumi International Airport ended up costing 155 billion baht over a decade ago.

The department says they will hold public hearings on the proposal during August to draft terms of reference before submitting to the Cabinet.

Jarun predicts that more than 1 million passengers would use the new airport in its first year and that it could become a new regional gateway for the west side of Bangkok and popular tourist provinces like Kanchanaburi.

A high speed rail link between all the three existing Bangkok region airports is now under construction, linking Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-Tapao (near Pattaya).

Continue Reading

