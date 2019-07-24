Tanks rolling into Bangkok today but not a coup! – Army | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Tanks rolling into Bangkok today but not a coup! – Army
The tanks and army trucks are rolling into the capital today. But the Army’s Public Relations Division says it’s nothing to worry about, they’re just getting ready for celebrations for HM The King’s birthday this Sunday.
They’ve said there is no need for alarm at the sight of processions of arms, troops and vehicles into Bangkok today. Soldiers, weaponry and vehicles, as well as the Army’s Thongchai Chalermpol (armed forces flag), will be transported into the capital from the Royal Guards 2nd Infantry Division base in Prachin Buri to take part in a Sunday’s ceremonies honouring the King.
People are welcome to watch the parade along Suwansorn Road in Muang Nakhon Nayok to Ongkarak district, on the highway leading to Ramindra Road, and along Chaeng Wattana, Rama VI and Pradipat roads.
The cavalcade will be heading to the Third Cavalry Regiment base.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Bangkok gets a peak hour battering
PHOTO: FM91 Trafficpro
Those trying to avoid the traffic down below used the BTS Skytrain riding above the chaos below but were greeted with a request, from station announcers, that open umbrellas should not be taken into the stations or onto the platforms. The request didn’t go down well with the passengers who were getting soaked waiting on the open platforms and leaking roofs of the BTS system.
An electrical power pole toppled in the winds in Jang Wattana 6, north of the capital.
Sathorn Road was jammed for up to 2 hours as commuters struggled through the heavy home-bound traffic.
Six buses were damaged by an advertising hoarding, near Vibhavadi Soi 72, when it was blown down by the strong winds.
PHOTOS: JS100 Radio
Bangkok
Queen Mother, HM Queen Sirikit, recovering in Chulalongkorn Hospital Bangkok
Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, has been admitted to the Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok after developing a fever and persistent cough. The Bureau of the Royal Household made the announcement yesterday about her admission on Sunday night.
Medical checks and tests showed an infection of the respiratory tract and she was advised by doctors to remain in the hospital so she can be treated with antibiotics and placed under close medical care.
The Queen Mother’s overall health has now improved and the fever has subsided, according to the announcement. Her Majesty can eat and talk, but doctors advised her to stay in the hospital for a while longer, according to the announcement.
Bangkok
A proposal for Greater Bangkok’s fourth airport
PHOTO: Thailand Construction
A new airport in Bangkok’s Nakhon Pathom province, just to the west of the capital, will be greater-Bangkok’s fourth air travel hub. The announcement was made on Saturday.
Jarun Meesomboon, deputy director-general of the Airport Department, says the new 3,500 rai airport was a priority for the new Transport Ministry. He optimistically claimed it would cost only 20 billion baht and take four years until it was ready to accept passenger planes. Suvarnabhumi International Airport ended up costing 155 billion baht over a decade ago.
The department says they will hold public hearings on the proposal during August to draft terms of reference before submitting to the Cabinet.
Jarun predicts that more than 1 million passengers would use the new airport in its first year and that it could become a new regional gateway for the west side of Bangkok and popular tourist provinces like Kanchanaburi.
A high speed rail link between all the three existing Bangkok region airports is now under construction, linking Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-Tapao (near Pattaya).
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
Morning fire in Patong destroys workers camp
Bangkok gets a peak hour battering
“Worst in ten years” – Chiang Mai hotels
Tanks rolling into Bangkok today but not a coup! – Army
A year after the Laos dam collapse homeless survivors wait for help
House speaker warns MPs to behave when new Thai parliament sits tomorrow
Worries over drug-resistant Malaria strains spreading from Cambodia
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
Surat Thani governor does spot checks on free school lunch program
Fake goods valued at 11 million baht go up in smoke in Chiang Rai
Thailand’s taxi and tuk tuk scams and annoyances
Thai military under fire over alleged torture of a man in Pattani
The world’s Top 10 wealthiest monarchs and royal families
Thai workers killed in van crash in South Korea
Pattaya police crackdown on middle eastern bike renters
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
- Environment4 days ago
“Worst drought in living memory”, Thai farmers in the north
- Thailand20 hours ago
Thailand’s taxi and tuk tuk scams and annoyances
- Malaysia4 days ago
Mystery 90 kilogram load was added to cargo flight list on MH370
- Hua Hin2 days ago
Hua Hin Hospital sued for overcharging foreigners
- Cambodia2 days ago
Cambodian authorities crackdown on registration of foreigners
- Environment3 days ago
Mekong River drops to lowest level in a century around Thai, Lao, Myanmar border
- Pattaya1 day ago
Pattaya tourist slump – visitors leaking to Vietnam