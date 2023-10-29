Three injured in birthday party shooting near Prachin Buri city hall

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A birthday celebration near Prachin Buri City Municipality turned violent when a shooting incident left three individuals injured. The incident occurred last night, prompting police to investigate swiftly.

Upon reaching the scene near Prachin Buri City Municipality, officials discovered significant amounts of blood on the road and two 9mm bullet casings. The three injured parties were 43 year old Suttipoj, 38 year old Thanasak, and Kamon. All three suffered gunshot wounds and were quickly transported to Chaophraya Abhaibhubejr Hospital.

Suttipoj was critically injured, with a bullet entering his right thigh and severing a major artery. Doctors urgently performed surgery due to significant blood loss and his heart-stopping. Bullets also injured Thanasak and Kamon.

According to a security officer at a nearby restaurant, he heard six to seven successive gunshots. He then witnessed an injured person lying on the road and another inside a car. He also heard four more shots that sounded similar to gunfire, reported KhaoSod.

Investigators from Prachin Buri Provincial Police discovered that the victims were attending the birthday celebration of the former Provincial Administrative Organisation’s secretary or the birthday party of a former Provincial Police officer. An altercation occurred when two parties encountered each other, both armed with guns, leading to the shooting incident that injured individuals from both sides.

Police officials are maintaining constant security at the hospital due to concerns that relatives from both parties may cause further incidents at the hospital.

