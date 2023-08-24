Late-night robbery rattles furniture store in southern Thailand, owner counts losses

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A late-night robbery at Jareon Sap Furniture Store in the Mueang district of Phatthalung left the owner reeling, with damages amounting to more than 8,000 baht.

The store owner, Sirichai Nunong, who reported the incident today, stated that the robbery was the second of its kind to occur around 1am, on Tuesday, August 22 despite the presence of numerous security cameras. The miscreant, believed to be a repeat offender, pilfered around 700 baht from the store and caused significant damage to the merchandise in his search for items of value.

The theft is not an isolated incident. Sirichai recalled a similar event occurring three to four months earlier. The thief had then targeted the shop’s front pavilion, causing damage to the door and the pavilion but making off with little of value. Sirichai is convinced that the same individual is responsible for both crimes, noting a change in the suspect’s appearance from long to short hair.

Sirichai later tracked down and confronted the suspected thief, whose residence is not far from his own. The suspect was wearing the same trousers as during the robbery, and the locals confirmed that he had been involved in similar incidents on several occasions, reported KhaoSod.

The local community describes the suspect as a friendly individual who frequently greets and smiles at people. However, his alleged kleptomaniac tendencies have caused distress within the community, leaving them in constant fear. The suspect, according to Sirichai, has previously served a prison sentence but reverted to his old habits following his release.

Sirichai has reported the incident to the police, who are in the process of issuing a warrant for the suspect’s arrest. He hopes for a substantial sentence, arguing that the man’s apparent lack of remorse indicates a potential for repeated offences.

Having suffered two burglaries, Sirichai is eager for justice and a swift resolution. Despite having 10 cameras in his store, the thief managed to elude detection by wearing a hood. Sirichai’s final plea to the police is for a more serious approach to tackling such crimes to prevent further incidents.

