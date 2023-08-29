Love turns lethal: Intoxicated man’s jealous rage ends in tragic murder of girlfriend

Image courtesy of KhaoSod Online

A tragic incident unfolded in the early hours of this morning when a Thai man, intoxicated and under the influence of drugs, murdered his girlfriend in a fit of jealous rage. The fatal event transpired at approximately 3.45am today, in a residential house located in the Bang Kho Laem district of Bangkok.

The victim, a 24 year old woman named Minthira (surname withheld), was found lifeless in the couple’s shared second-floor bedroom. She had been undressed, her body concealed by a yellow blanket, with five knife-inflicted wounds to her head, face, neck, and both arms. A bloody two-foot-long sword was discovered nearby, pointing towards the gruesome nature of the crime.

The alleged perpetrator, 24 year old Rungroj (surname withheld), was apprehended by authorities. Rungroj, reportedly a food delivery rider, appeared inebriated and incoherent. His girlfriend, Minthira, worked at a restaurant and they had a two year old son together. The couple had only been living in the house, owned by Rungroj’s father, for two days.

The 64 year old father, Prachai (surname withheld), revealed that his son had a history of drug abuse, notably marijuana and Kratom juice, leading to erratic behaviour and changes in his character. He was also known to argue frequently with his girlfriend, likely due to jealousy as she worked in a restaurant, which might have led him to suspect her infidelity.

Prachai further narrated the events leading to the gruesome discovery. On hearing the couple quarrelling, he rushed downstairs only to see his son attempting to flee the house. Rungroj confessed to murdering his girlfriend, at which point his father detained him and alerted the police emergency hotline 191.

Follow us on :













For the time being, the authorities have taken Rungroj into custody. Due to his intoxicated state, they are waiting for him to sober up before proceeding with the investigation, with charges of “intentional murder” likely to be brought against him, reports KhaoSod Online.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.