Double murder-suicide shocks Samut Prakan

A tragic murder-suicide incident unfolded in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region province of Samut Prakan when a 24 year old man shot his 24 year old wife with a locally made gun before turning the weapon on himself. The couple was found dead, naked, and embracing each other in a bathtub in their two-storey home on the morning of today.

Authorities from Mueang Samut Prakan police station were alerted to the incident at 10.30pm yesterday. Accompanying the investigation team were officers from the Forensic Police, a medical examiner from Samut Prakan Hospital, and members of a local charity foundation.

The initial investigation into the murder-suicide revealed that both victims had been shot in the right cheek. The husband had a singular bullet wound, while his wife had been shot through from right to left. The preliminary estimate suggests that they had died at least five hours prior to the discovery of their bodies.

Authorities found a locally made gun, a fired .380 calibre bullet, and three magazines at the scene, which were collected as evidence. The man’s younger brother revealed that before the incident, he was asleep in his room adjacent to his brother’s. Their mother, he added, had been at work since morning and had not noticed anything unusual.

He also mentioned that the couple had been dealing with some jealousy issues but did not think much of it as they would always hide their quarrels from the family.

The couple’s 67 year old grandmother gave further details, stating that the murder-suicide victims had been married for a while. The husband was unemployed, while his wife worked at a real estate company. They had two children together, a two year old boy and a six year old girl.

On the day of the murder-suicide, the grandmother saw the couple talking as usual in the morning. Later, around 3pm, they went upstairs to their bedroom and did not come down. She took their children out to play and came back to call them, but there was no response. Around 9pm, A’s mother came home and tried to call them, but again there was no response.

The grandmother then decided to force the door open and discovered the horrific scene in the bathroom. It was also revealed that the husband had a history of depression and was currently under medication, reported KhaoSod.

According to Officer Noppadol, it is suspected that the man shot his girlfriend in the bathtub before shooting himself, presumably triggered by jealousy issues compounded by his battle with depression.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.