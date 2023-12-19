Chiang Mai’s sunrise leads to capture of suspected gunman

Photo via Khaosod

The capture of Anawin, the suspected gunman in the cases of shooting Nong Yod and Teacher Jeab, occurred in Chiang Mai. After a restful night and watching the sunrise atop the mountain, he was apprehended and flown back to the capital for further questioning.

In the ongoing investigation of a crime gang allegedly responsible for the shootings, both victims tragically lost their lives on November 11. Police have been relentlessly tracking the gunman who fled after committing the crime.

Today, the Crime Investigation Department of the Metropolitan Police, led by Pol. Col. Theeradej Thamsuthee, revealed progress in tracking the remaining fugitive. They successfully captured the gunman and Kriti, also known as Chiw, the man who aided his escape.

They were found early in the morning, enjoying the sunrise and the chilly air atop a mountain. After being apprehended, they were quickly transported to Chiang Mai airport to be flown back to the Metropolitan Police for questioning regarding their involvement in the Bangkok killings of Teacher Jeab and Nong Yod.

Further details on the capture will be revealed tomorrow, on December 20, at 1.30pm. Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukwimon, Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police and Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti Saengsawang, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, will personally interrogate Anawin and hold a press conference at the Crime Suppression Division.

Another suspect, Abdulloreah Durramae, also known as Loh, is still at large with authorities pursuing him intensively.

Follow us on :













Of the 13 suspects, 12 have already been captured with only two remaining on the run. One is implicated in the safe house break-in, and the other is believed to have supplied the firearms. The police have confirmed that all suspects with warrants issued are involved in the shooting of Teacher Jeab and Nong Yod.

The firearm used by Anawin in the crime is yet to be recovered as he was only recently apprehended. The police will continue to expand their investigation, reported KhaoSod.