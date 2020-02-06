First Thai to catch and recover from Coronavirus tells people not to worry | The Thaiger

Connect with us

First Thai to catch and recover from Coronavirus tells people not to worry

Greeley Pulitzer

5 hours ago

PHOTO: 73 year old Jaimuay Sae-ing, Thailand's first Coronavirus victim, has made a full recovery - Sanook
The first Thai to contract, and recover from, the Novel Coronavirus is giving the thumbs up and telling the public not to panic. 73 year old Jaimuay Sae-ing was interviewed on the Palang Pracharat party’s Facebook page yesterday.

Jaimuay fully recovered from the virus after nine days in Nakhon Pathom hospital, around 50 kilometres west of Bangkok, under the care of a large, specially selected medical team. She had been with younger relatives on holiday in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is now under lockdown after it was found to be the origin of the outbreak. She was in China from December 25 until returning to Thailand on January 3.

She began to feel weak with aches and pains, and was admitted to a local hospital where it was confirmed she had contracted the new virus.

She said in the interview that she was cursing her luck, especially as she was the first case, but now she is fine.

“Don’t be worried about the Coronavirus. I was the first and I recovered, and importantly, I was treated by upcountry doctors”.

The Novel Coronavirus is understood to have an incubation period of 14 days. Doctors told reporters she had already been suffering from the virus for 12 days at the time she was admitted.

Her relatives were kept well away and could only connect with her via intercom and video link. It was felt that the expertise of the staff at the Nakhon Pathom hospital was sufficient and she didn’t need to be transferred to a bigger facility.

 

SOURCES: Sanook and Thaivisa

As of Thursday afternoon, World Health Organisation officials have raised the death toll to 565, with a total of 28,299 cases identified around the world. The number of full recoveries now exceeds 1,200 and rising fast as many of the earlier cases progress to full recovery.

Below we’ve catalogued a lot of the latest news from around the world from the past 24 hours as The Thaiger brings you up to date with coronavirus news.

• South Korean electronics giant LG has pulled out of one of the largest tech shows in the world. LG has cancelled its appearance at Mobile World Congress, held each year in Barcelona, Spain. MWC is set to open on February 24 and is the world’s largest mobile-focused tech show. China’s ZTE has also dropped plans for a media conference at the event but will still host a stand.

Meanwhile Sony says “coronavirus could negatively affect production in its factories”, which make components for Apple and Huawei.

• Hong Kong will impose a mandatory 14 day quarantine on all visitors from mainland China as it battles to prevent the spread of a coronavirus outbreak. (Not good if you were going on a three day holiday!) The policy will come into effect from this Saturday but officials refused to close the border entirely. The demands to close the borders 100% by medical authorities, and the HK government’s refusal to do so, has caused the territory’s medical staff to go on strike.

Hong Kong has 21 confirmed cases and one fatality from the current coronavirus outbreak. It suffered 300 deaths from the SARS outbreak in 2002/2003.

• Hong Kong’s legacy airline, Cathay Pacific has sent a memo to staff asking them to take three weeks of unpaid leave as it struggles to cope with the impact of the coronavirus. The HK carrier had already been hit by the effect on passenger sentiment after months of anti-government protests.
Cathay has offered a voluntary special leave scheme to all employees starting March 1-June 30.

This week Cathay also announced it intended to cut services by about 30% over the next two months, including a cut of about 90% in flights into mainland China.

• The UK government has chartered a final flight to bring British nationals back from Wuhan, the city in the centre of the current outbreak. The plane will depart this Sunday and land at RAF Brize Norton. UK citizens in mainland China are being urged to leave China after the outbreak claimed more lives. More than 100 UK nationals have already been repatriated.

• The novel coronavirus has infected more than 28,000 people but relatively few children appear to have developed severe symptoms at this stage. JAMA, The Journal of the American Medical Association, says that cases in children remain rare.

“The median age of patients is between 49 and 56 years.”

The paper, compiled from extensive statistics gathered by the WHO and Chinese authorities since the beginning of the outbreak, asks why more children aren’t getting sick?

Dr. Malik Peiris, chief of virology at the University of Hong Kong, has developed a diagnostic test for the new coronavirus.

“My strong, educated guess is that younger people are getting infected, but they get the relatively milder disease. Scientists may not be seeing more infected children because we don’t have data on the milder cases.”

In one case, a 10 year old visited Wuhan with his family. Once heading back to their home in Shenzhen, near the border of Hong Kong, the other infected family members, aged 36 to 66, developed fever, sore throat, diarrhea and pneumonia.

• The most cases of coronavirus confirmed in a single day were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the World Health Organisation.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, told a news conference in Geneva yesterday of the large number of new cases. He also noted, statistically, that the rise in sheer numbers doesn’t mean the disease is spreading any faster than in the past.

“In the last 24 hours we had the most cases in a single day since the outbreak started.”

Health officials reported coronavirus infections in mainland China rose sharply yesterday with 3,887 additional cases and 65 new deaths reported.

PHOTO: The cruise ship AIDAbella docks at Koh Samui yesterday - Supapong Chaolan, Bangkok Post

It’s Europeans to the rescue in Koh Samui, as the last group of Chinese tourists for the foreseeable future left on Tuesday. Two cruise ships brought thousands of European visitors yesterday to save this southern resort island’s struggling economy. About 3,500 passengers, mostly from Britain and Germany, arrived aboard the German-flagged AIDAbella and the British-registered Marella Discovery.

Groups of tourists visited all the major attractions including Chaweng beach, local temples, restaurants and souvenir shops, much to the relief of local businesses. Smiling shop owners say their arrival has revived Koh Samui.

Surat Thani’s governor says 11 cruise ships are expected to arrive in Koh Samui this month and will do much to compensate for the absence of Chinese visitors. Flights from China are suspended because China has stopped all outbound group travel.

The governor says visitors on yesterday’s arrivals were screened and no one was found infected with the Novel Coronavirus.

 

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

PHOTO: The first locally infected Coronavirus patient, (blue shirt), has been declared virus-free and discharged from hospital - Apinya Wipatayotin, Bangkok Post

Thailand’s first locally infected victim of the Novel Coronavirus has been given a clean bill of health and discharged from hospital. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today that the taxi driver, the first person to be infected in Thailand had been treated, cleared and discharged by Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute. All relatives and those who were in close contact with him were also virus-free.

The man is among nine Coronavirus patients who have now been cured and discharged. The number of patients remaining in local hospitals has dropped to 16.

In a related development, four Thai evacuees from Wuhan who had a fever and were suspected of infection have also been tested and found negative for the disease.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

